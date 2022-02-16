Falcons assistant coach Charles London to stay with the team

Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, who interviewed for the Dolphins’ open offensive coordinator position, will stay in Atlanta, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
Former Falcons assistant Mike McDaniel recently was named the Dolphins’ head coach, and London had what was described as “a great interview” for the position.
London, who played at Dunwoody High and Duke, has been with the Falcons for one season.
Also, wide receivers coach Dave Brock, the lone holdover from Dan Quinn’s staff, no longer is on the staff, and assistant offensive line coach Chandler Henley, a childhood friend of McDaniel, was allowed to leave to join the Dolphins’ staff.
