Falcons’ Arthur Smith: No update on Calvin Ridley

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) warms up before game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger/AP)
Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) warms up before game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger/AP)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley remains away from the team to address his mental well-being.

“As soon as we get an update, we’ll give up an update,” Falcons Arthur Smith said on Monday. “I know that you’ve got to ask, but there is nothing to update.”

Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list by the team on Nov. 5. He has not played in the last five games and the Falcons have gone 2-3 over that stretch. When the Falcons placed him on the NFL list, he was set to miss at least three games.

Ridley missed the game against the Jets in London on Oct. 10 because of a personal matter. He played against Miami on Oct. 24 and caught a touchdown pass in the 30-28 victory. He has missed each game since.

Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns this season.

D. Orlando Ledbetter
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

