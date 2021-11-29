Falcons’ Arthur Smith: No update on Calvin Ridley

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley remains away from the team to address his mental well-being.
“As soon as we get an update, we’ll give up an update,” Falcons Arthur Smith said on Monday. “I know that you’ve got to ask, but there is nothing to update.”
Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list by the team on Nov. 5. He has not played in the last five games and the Falcons have gone 2-3 over that stretch. When the Falcons placed him on the NFL list, he was set to miss at least three games.
Ridley missed the game against the Jets in London on Oct. 10 because of a personal matter. He played against Miami on Oct. 24 and caught a touchdown pass in the 30-28 victory. He has missed each game since.
Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns this season.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
About the Author