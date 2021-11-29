Falcons’ Arthur Smith: No update on Calvin Ridley

“As soon as we get an update, we’ll give up an update,” Falcons Arthur Smith said on Monday. “I know that you’ve got to ask, but there is nothing to update.”

Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list by the team on Nov. 5. He has not played in the last five games and the Falcons have gone 2-3 over that stretch. When the Falcons placed him on the NFL list, he was set to miss at least three games.