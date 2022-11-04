Falcons’ A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson ruled out for Chargers game

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) will not play against the Chargers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to coach Arthur Smith.
A decision will be made Saturday on running back Cordarrelle Patterson’s status. He was placed on the 21-day return-to-play plan Wednesday. He was on injured reserve for the past four games after having left knee surgery.
Patterson is the Falcons’ leading rusher, with 58 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
It will be the second consecutive game that Terrell has missed. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Cornell Armstrong against the Panthers on Sunday.
Wilkinson has started seven games. He missed the Seattle game to attend to a personal matter.
Former starting center Matt Hennessy is expected to start at left guard for Wilkinson.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
