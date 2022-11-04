BreakingNews
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
Falcons’ A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson ruled out for Chargers game

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) will not play against the Chargers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to coach Arthur Smith.

A decision will be made Saturday on running back Cordarrelle Patterson’s status. He was placed on the 21-day return-to-play plan Wednesday. He was on injured reserve for the past four games after having left knee surgery.

Patterson is the Falcons’ leading rusher, with 58 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

It will be the second consecutive game that Terrell has missed. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Cornell Armstrong against the Panthers on Sunday.

Wilkinson has started seven games. He missed the Seattle game to attend to a personal matter.

Former starting center Matt Hennessy is expected to start at left guard for Wilkinson.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

