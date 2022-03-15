Ex-Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage to sign with the Bucs

Wide receiver Russell Gage is set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, according to his agent Todd France.
Gage, after being slowed by an ankle sprain, emerged down the stretch last season. He caught 66 of 94 targets for 770 yards and four touchdowns. He made a spectacular touchdown catch against San Francisco on Dec. 19.
“Overall, I think I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished throughout the season,” Gage said at the end of the season. “There were ups and downs, personal goals that I reached and some I didn’t reach. Overall, I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished. I wouldn’t say I’m satisfied, but I’m proud of what I accomplished. I can’t wait for this offseason to build and get ready for the next season.”
Gage was set to be an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.
Gage was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 draft out of LSU. He’s caught 193 passes through four seasons for 2,065 yards and nine touchdowns.
Gage has played out a four-year, $2.6 million contract that averaged $654,049 annually.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan wanted Gage to return.
“I love Russ as a teammate,” Ryan said at the end of last season. “I love how much he’s grown as a player during his time here. Also, I understand the nature of this league. It’s hard to predict how things are going to go.”
