Ex-Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage to sign with the Bucs

Gage, after being slowed by an ankle sprain, emerged down the stretch last season. He caught 66 of 94 targets for 770 yards and four touchdowns. He made a spectacular touchdown catch against San Francisco on Dec. 19.

“Overall, I think I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished throughout the season,” Gage said at the end of the season. “There were ups and downs, personal goals that I reached and some I didn’t reach. Overall, I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished. I wouldn’t say I’m satisfied, but I’m proud of what I accomplished. I can’t wait for this offseason to build and get ready for the next season.”