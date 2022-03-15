Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo

Last season, he made 27 of 29 field-goal attempts (93.1%) and all 30 extra-point attempts. Koo made game-winning kicks against the Giants, Dolphins and Saints.

During Koo’s Pro Bowl season, he set the single-season franchise record for made field goals (37) and tied the record for most made field goals of at least 50 yards (8).

Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris, punter Thomas Morstead and kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson are among the Falcons set to become unrestricted free agents Wednesday.

Morstead was signed at mid-season to help stabilize the punting situations.

The Bow Tie Chronicles