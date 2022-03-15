Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo

Younghoe Koo, arguably the Falcons’ MVP over the past two seasons, signed a five-year, $24.25 million contract Tuesday, according to the team and his agent Brooks Henderson.
Koo’s contract averages $4.85 million per year and has $11.5 million guaranteed.
Koo, who played at Georgia Southern, was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2020 season.
He has made 87 of 94 field-goal attempts (92.6%) since he signed with the Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 season.
Koo has been clutch with games on the line, as he’s made 20 of 23 field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime in 30 games with the Falcons. He helped the Falcons reach a 7-10 record last season with three game-winning kicks.
Last season, he made 27 of 29 field-goal attempts (93.1%) and all 30 extra-point attempts. Koo made game-winning kicks against the Giants, Dolphins and Saints.
During Koo’s Pro Bowl season, he set the single-season franchise record for made field goals (37) and tied the record for most made field goals of at least 50 yards (8).
Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris, punter Thomas Morstead and kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson are among the Falcons set to become unrestricted free agents Wednesday.
Morstead was signed at mid-season to help stabilize the punting situations.
