X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ex-Falcons star Chuck Smith set to join Ravens coaching staff

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 36 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith, who’s been training some of the top defensive linemen preparing for the NFL draft in recent years, signed a contract Tuesday to be the outside linebackers coach for the Ravens.

Smith, who played with the Falcons from 1992-99, was a member of the Falcons’ first team to reach the Super Bowl, in the 1998 season.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Smith finished his career with 58.5 sacks, which ranks fourth in Falcons history behind Claude Humphrey (99.5), John Abraham (68.5) and John Zook (61).

Smith, a native of Athens who played at Clarke Central High School and Tennessee, was a pass-rush consultant for the Jets in 2009.

“Chuck Smith’s role is to get after it,” then-Jets coach Rex Ryan said at the time. “If he doesn’t get in a fight before the game, that’s a bonus. ... Just kidding. But he’s so intense.”

While in the NFL, Smith spent time studying Hall of Famers Derrick Thomas, John Randle and Reggie White. He often studied different ways to get past offensive linemen, with a combination of moves to go with speed rushes.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Spring football: Georgia’s O-line once again reason for optimism4h ago

Credit: TNS

Cover 9@9: After pursuing Watson, Falcons taking hits after passing on Jackson
1h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons should go all-in for Lamar Jackson
22h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Spring football: Georgia’s proud place-kicking legacy up for grabs
23h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Spring football: Georgia’s proud place-kicking legacy up for grabs
23h ago

Credit: AP

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons are in a quarterback quandary
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons are in a quarterback quandary
10h ago
Falcons sign Lorenzo Carter to two-year deal
21h ago
Falcons will not pursue Lamar Jackson
21h ago
Featured

Factory shutdown raises concern over finding asthma medication
5h ago
5 bills to watch in the final days of the Georgia legislative session
6h ago
Daylight saving time: When does it begin, which way to change clocks?
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top