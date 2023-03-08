Ex-Falcons star Chuck Smith set to join Ravens coaching staff

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith, who’s been training some of the top defensive linemen preparing for the NFL draft in recent years, signed a contract Tuesday to be the outside linebackers coach for the Ravens.
Smith, who played with the Falcons from 1992-99, was a member of the Falcons’ first team to reach the Super Bowl, in the 1998 season.
Smith finished his career with 58.5 sacks, which ranks fourth in Falcons history behind Claude Humphrey (99.5), John Abraham (68.5) and John Zook (61).
Smith, a native of Athens who played at Clarke Central High School and Tennessee, was a pass-rush consultant for the Jets in 2009.
“Chuck Smith’s role is to get after it,” then-Jets coach Rex Ryan said at the time. “If he doesn’t get in a fight before the game, that’s a bonus. ... Just kidding. But he’s so intense.”
While in the NFL, Smith spent time studying Hall of Famers Derrick Thomas, John Randle and Reggie White. He often studied different ways to get past offensive linemen, with a combination of moves to go with speed rushes.
