Ex-Falcons star Chuck Smith set to join Ravens coaching staff

Smith, who played with the Falcons from 1992-99, was a member of the Falcons’ first team to reach the Super Bowl, in the 1998 season.

Smith finished his career with 58.5 sacks, which ranks fourth in Falcons history behind Claude Humphrey (99.5), John Abraham (68.5) and John Zook (61).