Ex-Falcons exec Scott Pioli likes Calvin Ridley trade to Jags

Pioli was with the Falcons when they selected Ridley in the first round (26th overall) of the 2018 draft.

“I got to know Calvin Ridley very, very well,” Pioli said. “I absolutely love this guy. Here’s what I’ll say, he made a mistake. Here’s the deal, each one of us is so much more than the worst thing that we’ve done in life.

“There are a lot players who have been far more egregious in their behavior, have done much worst things. He was involved in something that he should not have been. He made a mistake. I don’t think he has a problem.”

Pioli believes the mental health issue can be managed.

“There are lot of players in the league right now playing with mental health issues,” Pioli said. “Also, it’s up to the team, the league and the individuals to get themselves (the help) that they can.”

Pioli believes that Ridley can get reinstated and return to the form he flashed over his first three seasons with the Falcons.

“Again, I spent a lot of time around this kid, when I tell you I love this guy and everything that he represents, everything that he’s about, I truly, truly do,” Pioli said. “I have a feeling this can be a incredible trade for the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

The Jaguars were given a B-minus and the Falcons a B-plus for the trade, by the33rdteam.com.

“It was time to move on from Ridley,” wrote T.J. McCreight, a former personnel executive with the Colts, Cardinals and Eagles. “The Falcons probably just wanted to get him out of the building and give both sides a fresh start. That they got anything in return should be considered a bonus.”

