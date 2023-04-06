Ex-Falcons defensive tackle Corey Peters retires after 12 seasons

“There’s been a lot of adversity, ups and downs,” Peters said. “Lessons to be learned. But I’m incredibly grateful for all of it in its entirety.”

Peters went to the playoffs with the Falcons in 2010, 2011 and 2012. He went to the playoffs with the Cardinals in 2021 and last season with the Jaguars, where he started three of 12 regular-season games and started both playoff games.

“That was a blessing, really, and it was so unexpected,” Peters said of his season with the Jaguars. “That was great for me.”

Overall, Peters, who’s 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, played in 171 games and made 142 starts after playing collegiately at Kentucky. He scored a touchdown in 2011 and finished with 336 tackles, 19 sacks and 55 tackles for losses.

He had a pretty good run in the NFL, where the career average is less than four seasons.

“I thinks it’s just to keep coming back,” Peters said when asked about his longevity. “Getting up. Whenever you get knocked down, just keep picking yourself back up and putting your best foot forward and trying your best. For me, that’s kind of been my motto. Just do your best no matter what the circumstance. Then you can live with the results without any regrets.”

Peters enjoyed his time with the Falcons, who were NFC title contenders.

“It was great, obviously, those years, 2010 to 2014,” Peters said. “We had some great years. Made the playoffs and made it to the NFC Championship game. I think it was a great experience and foundation for me.”

The Falcons, under coach Mike Smith and with quarterback Matt Ryan at the controls, were the No. 1 seed entering the 2010 playoffs.

“It was really a blessing to get drafted by a good team,” Peters said. “My first year, we went 13-3. We lost to Green Bay in the divisional round, but that was a blessing in itself to be drafted by a good team and have an opportunity to contribute.”

After four seasons and with a new coaching staff moving in, Peters signed with Arizona in free agency in 2015.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about my time in Atlanta,” Peters said. “I wish I could have stayed. It is what it is. I was able to kind of find a new home here in Arizona, and that’s been as wonderful as well.”

Peters does reflect on how close the Falcons were to reaching three Super Bowls. The Falcons lost to the eventual NFC champion in 2010 (Packers), 2011 (Giants) and 2012, when they lost the NFC title game to the 49ers.

The Packers and Giants went on to win the Super Bowl. Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers lost to the Ravens in the Super Bowl.

“When you come in the first year and you go 13-3 and have a lot of success, you think every year, we’re going to be (entertaining) this type of opportunity,” Peters said. “When you’re young, you don’t recognize the value of the opportunities that you get sometimes. Looking back on it, I’m grateful for every time I had the opportunity to play in the playoffs.”

Peters also was active in the NFLPA as the Cardinals’ union rep. He would like to see the organization do a better job in the future.

“I think the union is overall pretty weak,” Peters said. “So, I’d just like to see more unity from the group as a whole, the whole union. Guys pulling together and actually getting the things that we talk about in the union meetings instead of some watered-down version that we usually end up with.”

Peters is contemplating his life after NFL.

“I’m considering continuing a career maybe on the scouting side or coaching side,” Peters said. “Other than that, if not that, I’m probably going to go into business with myself. Find something that I can kind of put my heart into and build something that I can leave for my family.”

Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

The Bow Tie Chronicles