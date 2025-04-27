‘Eighth Round’ draft tracker for the Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot considers the signing of undrafted free agent the eighth round of the NFL draft, which was completed on Saturday.
“We kind of talk about this draft and the fact that we do believe it’s a deep draft,” Fontenot said. “I keep saying this, but it’s true, there is an eighth round this year. We’re going to be aggressive there and get some good players when the 7th round ends.”
The Falcons immediately went into action (signings are not official and some players be rookie minicamp invites):
--Vanderbilt wide receiver Quincy Skinner signed with the Falcons, according to NFL Media. He received a $15,000 signing bonus and $150,000.
--San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash.
--Oregon cornerback Dontae Manning.
--North Dakota State linebacker Nick Kubitz
--South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon
--Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jordan Williams
(Check back later for morning signings)
