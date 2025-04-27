Atlanta Falcons
‘Eighth Round’ draft tracker for the Falcons

Report: Undrafted Vanderbilt WR Quincy Skinner signed
Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Quincy Skinner (3) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) and defensive back Dan Jackson (17) during their game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 55-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot considers the signing of undrafted free agent the eighth round of the NFL draft, which was completed on Saturday.

“We kind of talk about this draft and the fact that we do believe it’s a deep draft,” Fontenot said. “I keep saying this, but it’s true, there is an eighth round this year. We’re going to be aggressive there and get some good players when the 7th round ends.”

The Falcons immediately went into action (signings are not official and some players be rookie minicamp invites):

--Vanderbilt wide receiver Quincy Skinner signed with the Falcons, according to NFL Media. He received a $15,000 signing bonus and $150,000.

--San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash.

--Oregon cornerback Dontae Manning.

--North Dakota State linebacker Nick Kubitz

--South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon

--Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jordan Williams

(Check back later for morning signings)

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

