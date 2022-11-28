Arthur Smith: Drake London is huge part of Falcons’ offense

Smith cited the 45-yard reception by Olamide Zaccheaus in the fourth quarter as an example. London and Zaccheaus ran routes down the field. Two defenders went with London, which opened space for Zaccheaus.

“We’re able to hit him for the explosive that got us down there,” Smith said. “So, that’s the deal.”

The same type of thing happened in the second quarter. London ran a deep route that drew two defenders. Zaccheaus started angling toward the sideline and was left uncovered. Quarterback Marcus Mariota hit him for a 23-yard gain.

“He’s a huge part of our offense,” Smith said.