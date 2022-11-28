Arthur Smith: Drake London is huge part of Falcons’ offense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Despite being held to fewer than 50 yards receiving for the ninth consecutive game, Falcons wide receiver Drake London is progressing well, coach Arthur Smith said Monday.
London, the team’s first-round pick from USC, caught two passes for 29 yards in Sunday’s 19-13 loss at Washington. He was targeted four times.
“He’s like most rookies, there’s some things he’s got to figure it out,” Smith said. “We’re very pleased where he’s at, and we can continue to find ways to get him the football.”
In London’s first three games, he had 16 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He has 224 yards with two touchdowns since.
Smith said that just because London isn’t catching passes it doesn’t mean he’s not helping the offense.
Smith cited the 45-yard reception by Olamide Zaccheaus in the fourth quarter as an example. London and Zaccheaus ran routes down the field. Two defenders went with London, which opened space for Zaccheaus.
“We’re able to hit him for the explosive that got us down there,” Smith said. “So, that’s the deal.”
The same type of thing happened in the second quarter. London ran a deep route that drew two defenders. Zaccheaus started angling toward the sideline and was left uncovered. Quarterback Marcus Mariota hit him for a 23-yard gain.
“He’s a huge part of our offense,” Smith said.
