Devonta Freeman looking for the ‘right fit’

Freeman admitted that things have been kind of slow, but attributed part of that to that agent change from Kristin Campbell to Drew Rosenhaus.

“Things are going to pick back up,” Freeman said. “I have been keeping in contact with some teams and a few coaches and stuff that I know around the league and just talking. As of now, I’m just being patient and waiting on the right opportunity. The right fit.”

Freeman averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry last season before released by the Falcons in March.

Freeman had three years remaining on his contract and was set to receive base salaries of $6.5 million in 2020, $6.3 million in 2021 and $8.2 million in 2022.

Freeman had two spectacular seasons in 2015 and 2016, but after signing a new contact in 2017, his production tailed off.

