Derek Carr trying to carry the Saints to the playoffs

“I think the protection has improved, and that also leads to him being a little bit more comfortable in the pocket,” Saints coach Dennis Allen told the New Orleans media Monday. “There are still some times I think we need to do a little better job of being on the same page with everything. But for the most part, we’ve been on the same page with what we’re seeing in the passing game.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Saints jumped to a 20-0 lead Sunday and went on to beat the Bucs 23-13 in Tampa to improve to 8-8 on the season.

Carr led the way, and the Saints received strong games from running backs Jamaal Williams and Alvin Kamara.

Carr completed 24 of 32 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a passer rating of 111.1.

Williams rushed 19 times for 58 yards and Kamara had 45 yards on 10 carries. The Saints stayed dedicated to the run, as they rushed 35 times for 108 yards.

Carr leaned on tight end Juwan Johnson in the passing game. Johnson caught 8 of 12 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints also used Taysom Hill in the backfield and at tight end. He was also 1-of-2 passing for 11 yards. He caught two passes for 30 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown. He rushed two times for 1 yard.

The defense was led by linebacker Pete Werner, who finished with nine tackles.

The Falcons won the previous meeting, 24-15 on Nov. 26. The Falcons have not swept the Saints since the 2016 season.

“It’s definitely a big game this week,” Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “We are just going to take it how it is. We still control our own destiny. Just preparing for the Saints. We feel like it’s just a playoff game before the playoffs. We both have a lot at stake. It’s a must-win for us.”

The Falcons are expecting a raucous atmosphere.

“It’s going to be juiced up,” Terrell said. “Both teams know what’s at stake. It’s definitely a personal thing. We are going to take it how it is and try to get the W.”

In addition to defeating the Saints, the Falcons need the Panthers to beat the Bucs in order for the Falcons to claim the division title, courtesy of a 4-2 division record.

“It feels different,” Terrell said. “It’s a big game. We are both trying to get in the playoffs. Whoever wins this game could possibly get in, get the division and (make a run) in the playoffs.”

In the previous meeting, the Falcons got a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown from safety Jessie Bates III. The Falcons are not expecting any major changes since they last saw the Saints.

“There might be a few different sprinkles here and there,” Terrell said. “It just not too much different at the end of the season. Teams aren’t going to change up. It’s all about execution. Just trying to get on and off the field. Get the offense the ball so they can go down there and put points on the board.”

The Falcons are not surprised that Carr is playing better.

“He’s a competitor,” Terrell said. “I feel like us as a defense, there are things we can throw at him and try to get him off-track. We can make plays on the ball and try to get them a little bit off schedule so that we can make plays and get off the field on third downs.”

The Falcons have not made the playoffs since the 2017 season. The Saints last made the playoffs after the 2020 season, when they were 12-4 and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“It would mean a lot,” Terrell said. “The first time for me. It’s something that we’ve definitely been striving for. We’ve had the playoffs as a goal at the beginning of the season. There were some new faces on the roster. It’s about that time to break through and make this push and do the things we planned to do earlier this season.”