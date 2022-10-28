Dean Marlowe a calming force in Falcons’ revamped secondary

“We have so much faith in our guys,” secondary coach Jon Hoke said. “That they know what to do and how to do it. We just have to always clean up our execution and make sure we are better that way.”

Either Cornell Armstrong or Dee Alford will replace Terrell. Darren Hall replaced right cornerback Casey Hayward (shoulder), who was placed on injured reserve before the last outing at Cincinnati. Hawkins previously was declared out for this game.

“We don’t have to change anything drastically,” Hoke said. “Just clean up the mistakes. We have a lot of faith in those guys.”

The Falcons’ secondary is coming off a game in which the defense allowed 481 yards passing to Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The Falcons are giving up 306.6 yards passing per game, which ranks last in the league.

The Bengals’ passing attack helped them build a 21-0 lead. They went on to prevail 35-17.

“Just take it as a learning experience,” Hoke said. “There is a lot of positive things they did well. We were in position. Give the quarterback credit, too. He made some good throws. So, we just look at it that way, a little bit more here, a little bit there.”

Armstrong, who finished with eight tackles and one pass breakup, would have to be called up from the practice squad again Saturday.

“He did fine,” Hoke said of Armstrong’s performance Sunday. “He did some really, really good things. He did fine. He was in position. ... We’ll just clean up the technique. He’s a competitor. He’ll bounce back. He’s that type of guy. We’re excited to see how he moves forward.”

Alford was not available against the Bengals because of a hamstring injury. He returned to practice this week, but was limited Wednesday and Thursday.

The Falcons were considering putting running back Avery Williams at cornerback in each of the past two games. He played cornerback last season as a rookie.

“Avery is a really smart person and a really smart football player,” Hoke said. “He played some significant snaps for us last year. He has a grasp conceptually of what we are trying to do. He can function. He can get us through a game, there is no question about that.”

Williams also is the kickoff returner, punt returner and third-string running back.

“I’ll do whatever the team needs,” Williams said. “When people are going down, I’ll be happy to do that.”

Williams said he remembers all of the defensive calls.

“We just have a bunch of guys who want to help this team win,” Williams said. “I’m one of those guys. I don’t care where I’m at, if I can help this team win, put me wherever.”

Williams has to stay alert on the sidelines.

“Just be ready,” Williams said. “Be watching. If your name gets called, be ready to go in there.”

So, he’s ready to be a three-way player.

“I don’t ever feel like there is too much on my plate,” Williams said.

Four Cincinnati receivers had more than 25 yards after the catch. The Falcons secondary players must rally to the ball faster and tackle better.

“You just have to do a good job with vision, breaking and taking the proper angle to the ball,” Hoke said. “Get as many bodies to the football as you can.”

The Falcons believe the reserves will hold up against the Panthers.

“I’ve watched them all work,” Hoke said. “They’ve worked extremely hard. I have a lot of confidence in them. They’ll play. They’ll play hard.”

Marlowe, 30, broke into the league with the Panthers in 2015 after starring at James Madison.

“(Panthers interim coach) Steve (Wilks) coached me my first two years when I was in Carolina,” Marlowe said. “That’s a guy that I learned a lot from, being a young player in this league. He’s a defensive-minded head coach.”

He suspects Wilks, who replaced the fired Matt Rhule, will have the Panthers ready.

“One thing we have to do is stop the run,” Marlowe said. “We have to establish the line of scrimmage. Everything else will come from there.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD