BreakingNews
BREAKING NEWS: Vince Dooley, Georgia football coach with most wins, dies at age 90
ajc logo
X

Dean Marlowe a calming force in Falcons’ revamped secondary

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The Falcons are giving up 306.6 yards passenger per game, which ranks last in the NFL

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons safety Dean Marlowe is ready to step into a bigger role.

Marlowe, who’s in his seventh season in the NFL, will take over for Jaylinn Hawkins when the Falcons (3-4) host the Panthers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Everyone in our (position group) prepares like they are going to start,” said Marlowe, who’s played in 54 games and made 16 NFL starts. “So, whenever your number is called, you have to go in there. Be ready when you are called.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons’ secondary has been hard hit by injury.

A.J. Terrell, the team’s top cornerback, was declared out for Sunday’s game. With Terrell out, the Falcons will have replaced three of their four opening-game starters in the secondary.

“We have so much faith in our guys,” secondary coach Jon Hoke said. “That they know what to do and how to do it. We just have to always clean up our execution and make sure we are better that way.”

Either Cornell Armstrong or Dee Alford will replace Terrell. Darren Hall replaced right cornerback Casey Hayward (shoulder), who was placed on injured reserve before the last outing at Cincinnati. Hawkins previously was declared out for this game.

“We don’t have to change anything drastically,” Hoke said. “Just clean up the mistakes. We have a lot of faith in those guys.”

The Falcons’ secondary is coming off a game in which the defense allowed 481 yards passing to Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The Falcons are giving up 306.6 yards passing per game, which ranks last in the league.

The Bengals’ passing attack helped them build a 21-0 lead. They went on to prevail 35-17.

“Just take it as a learning experience,” Hoke said. “There is a lot of positive things they did well. We were in position. Give the quarterback credit, too. He made some good throws. So, we just look at it that way, a little bit more here, a little bit there.”

Armstrong, who finished with eight tackles and one pass breakup, would have to be called up from the practice squad again Saturday.

“He did fine,” Hoke said of Armstrong’s performance Sunday. “He did some really, really good things. He did fine. He was in position. ... We’ll just clean up the technique. He’s a competitor. He’ll bounce back. He’s that type of guy. We’re excited to see how he moves forward.”

Alford was not available against the Bengals because of a hamstring injury. He returned to practice this week, but was limited Wednesday and Thursday.

The Falcons were considering putting running back Avery Williams at cornerback in each of the past two games. He played cornerback last season as a rookie.

“Avery is a really smart person and a really smart football player,” Hoke said. “He played some significant snaps for us last year. He has a grasp conceptually of what we are trying to do. He can function. He can get us through a game, there is no question about that.”

Williams also is the kickoff returner, punt returner and third-string running back.

“I’ll do whatever the team needs,” Williams said. “When people are going down, I’ll be happy to do that.”

Williams said he remembers all of the defensive calls.

“We just have a bunch of guys who want to help this team win,” Williams said. “I’m one of those guys. I don’t care where I’m at, if I can help this team win, put me wherever.”

Williams has to stay alert on the sidelines.

“Just be ready,” Williams said. “Be watching. If your name gets called, be ready to go in there.”

So, he’s ready to be a three-way player.

“I don’t ever feel like there is too much on my plate,” Williams said.

Four Cincinnati receivers had more than 25 yards after the catch. The Falcons secondary players must rally to the ball faster and tackle better.

“You just have to do a good job with vision, breaking and taking the proper angle to the ball,” Hoke said. “Get as many bodies to the football as you can.”

The Falcons believe the reserves will hold up against the Panthers.

“I’ve watched them all work,” Hoke said. “They’ve worked extremely hard. I have a lot of confidence in them. They’ll play. They’ll play hard.”

Marlowe, 30, broke into the league with the Panthers in 2015 after starring at James Madison.

“(Panthers interim coach) Steve (Wilks) coached me my first two years when I was in Carolina,” Marlowe said. “That’s a guy that I learned a lot from, being a young player in this league. He’s a defensive-minded head coach.”

He suspects Wilks, who replaced the fired Matt Rhule, will have the Panthers ready.

“One thing we have to do is stop the run,” Marlowe said. “We have to establish the line of scrimmage. Everything else will come from there.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why Josef Martinez is no longer in Atlanta United’s plans2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With support of Georgia Tech Foundation, J Batt launches fundraiser
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Injured CB A.J. Terrell to miss Falcons-Panthers
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Injured CB A.J. Terrell to miss Falcons-Panthers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore

No Cordarrelle Patterson, no chaos: Falcons attack by group effort
2h ago
Injured CB A.J. Terrell to miss Falcons-Panthers
2h ago
Q&A with running backs coach Michael Pitre
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 11 high school football scoreboard
5h ago
WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top