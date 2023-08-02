Cover 9@9: Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick feeling like a redshirted rookie

1. No-spin zone: Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick spent most of his rookie season on the injured reserve list after surgery on both of his feet.

FitzPatrick, who was drafted in the sixth round (213th overall) out of Georgia in the NFL draft in 2022, returned late last season to get some practice time.

FitzPatrick, who’s 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, is running fluidly and trying to impress the Falcons’ coaching staff. FitzPatrick said he’s been working on the passing game and the ins and outs of running routes.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Last season was kind of a redshirt season for him.

“Some guys like to still hit me with the ‘what’s up rook’ and things like that to remind me,” FitzPatrick said. “It’s kind of a half-and-half feeling there. I haven’t played in actual games, but I have that year under me of the playbook, the weight room and being around the guys in the locker room and the coaches, which has been good.”

FitzPatrick played from 2019-21 for the Bulldogs. He played in 38 games and made 12 starts.

He enjoyed going through the offseason program, OTAs and minicamp.

“It was really important because it’s a lot different from my years in college at Georgia,” FitzPatrick said. “It was nice being able to hang out with (tight ends) coach (Justin) Peele, all of the tight ends, coach (Arthur Smith) and sit down with them, learn the run game and how we do things.”

There was a big smile on FitzPatrick’s face.

“It feels great,” FitzPatrick said. “It’s a blessing to be healthy. It was a long road on being banged up. But I’m finally healthy, and it’s exciting.”

2. Hitting the weight room: FitzPatrick spent a lot of time hitting the weight room with strength-and-conditioning coach Thomas Stallworth.

“Then my focus was just being healthy and then being 100% with the playbook,” FitzPatrick said. “Then with my (keys) in the run game being 100% with that so I could come into training camp confident.”

3. Camp physical: FitzPatrick has been holding his own in what has been a physical training camp.

“It’s really physical,” FitzPatrick said. “It’s exciting. You see guys flying around every single day. It’s a cool sight to see. ... I think it’s a good sign of things to come.”

4. New kickoff rule: One of the interesting things to keep track of in the exhibition games is to see how teams will experiment with the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

Some may look at sky-kicks to land inside of the 25 and force a fair catch.

“It just depends on the situation. … Some teams will use it based on trying to preserve clock,” Falcons special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “Clock management is a big factor in that. End of half. End of game. Sometimes it’s depends on the weather you are dealing with.”

The Falcons sound like they are going to be aggressive.

“For us it’s about winning that down and understanding what we are going against,” Williams said. “You know there are going to be some slight tweaks to how other coaches handle these situations.

“Coming from the head coach, situational coach and the special-teams coordinator. I feel like coach Smith, myself and our special-teams players, we’re going to do a great job and work our (expletive) off to be in the best position to help our team win games.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

5. The punt-returner battle: Losing Avery Williams was a big loss to the special teams.

“It was unfortunate to lose Avery, but we have the next-man-up mentality,” Marquice Williams said. “We have a lot of great candidates back there that can help us in that phase of the game. We are excited. All of those guys are excited. Our players are excited. Avery is excited for those guys. It’s going to be fun opportunity. We want to see who’s going to step up and take over that role.”

Cornerback Dee Alford has looked impressive in practice, while cornerback Mike Hughes has the most NFL experience.

Former Falcons special-teams coordinator Keith Armstrong used a committee approach of Harry Douglas and Brian Finneran in 2008. Douglas was the attack returner, and the sure-handed Finneran would go in when the punt was expected to land inside the 20.

“It might be a role by committee,” Marquice Williams said. “We’re going to give everybody a chance to go out there and compete at the highest level possible to help our team.”

6. Hughes is the favorite: We’re going to dub Hughes as the favorite going in, but don’t discount Alford and Hart.

“I don’t get fixated on prior experience. … be obsessed with the present,” Williams said when asked about Hughes. “We’re focusing on the guys out here putting in the work. My one goal for those returners is to make sure that we have the ball for our offense on the very next play. Then after that, whatever happens, happens.”

Williams is fully aware of Hughes’ return history.

“Yes, he does have a history in college at (Central Florida) of doing it, at North Carolina and then in the NFL,” Williams said. “We’re excited to see what he brings to the table. All those guys have been doing a phenomenal job back there.”

7. Igwebuike as a kickoff returner: Running back Godwin Igwebuike returned 39 kickoffs for 1,005 yards for a respectable average of 25.8. He played safety at Northwestern and entered the league as a safety, until Detroit switched him to running back.

“He’s got a lot of experience all over the place,” Smith said. “He’s got a unique background as a (special) teams guy. Being a safety, too. Coverage units as well. So, we won’t discredit him.”

8. Franks at gunner: Feleipe Franks, a former college quarterback who has been converted to a tight end, could get some action as a coverage-team gunner.

“We may try some other guys at gunner and get that competition going,” Smith said. “You may see Felipe (Franks) out there at gunner. Some smaller guys who haven’t done it, like Zay (Malone)’s got some speed. Those are things where you have to go out there and give everybody a shot to try to earn a job.”

The Falcons want to take full look at the 90-man roster.

“I’m just giving you examples, both ends of the spectrum,” Smith said. “I’m not discriminating if someone is tall or short, just putting that out there. But those are things that you like to see and give guys a shot. Sometimes it’s unconventional and it works, sometimes it doesn’t and you move on.”

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer/AJC

9. Training camp depth chart: Here’s a look at the Falcons depth chart.

Defensive end Calais Campbell is on the non-football injury list:

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

RB – Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, Carlos Washington Jr., Godwin Igwebuike

FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Chris Blair

TE – Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, Feleipe Franks, John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk

LT – Jake Matthews, Ethan Greenidge, Barry Wesley

LG – Matthew Bergeron, Matt Hennessy, Joshua Miles, Kyle Hinton

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Jonotthan Harrison, Justin Shaffer

RT – Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield, Tyler Vrabel

WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Slade Bolden, Josh Ali, Keilahn Harris, Zay Malone

DEFENSE (4-2-5 nickel)

DE – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Ade Ogundeji

DT – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne, Carlos Davis, LeCale London

DT – David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham, Ikenna Enechukwu, Albert Huggins

DE – Bud Dupree, Joe Graziano, Arnold Ebiketie, Zach Harrison

ILB – Kaden Elliss, Tae Davis, Andre Smith Jr., Kemoko Turay

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman, Mike Jones Jr.

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Breon Borders, Natrone Brooks

FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy, Lukas Denis

SS – Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Clifford Chattman

CB – Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Tre Flowers, Dee Alford, Darren Hall

NB – Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Penny Hart and Josh Ali

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Godwin Igwebuike