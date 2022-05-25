Colts’ owner Jim Irsay elated with his new QB Matt Ryan

Colts owner Jim Irsay’s eyes lit up when asked about his new quarterback, former Falcon Matt Ryan.
“Oh man, I tell you it’s been great,” Irsay said on Tuesday after the league’s spring meeting concluded in a hotel in Buckhead. “It’s been really exciting having him in and his leadership.”
After attempting to acquire Deshaun Watson, the Falcons traded Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick. Watson, who is embattled in 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, was traded to the Cleveland Browns.
The trade for Ryan, who holds most of the Falcons’ passing records, has been well-received by the Colts.
“The way that he’s like a coach in the field,” Irsay said. “It’s awesome. We’re really excited about Matt and we feel he just turned 37. He’s excited about playing and excited about finishing his legacy over the next three, four or five years or whatever it is.
“I know with the same ideas that we have, with a world championship. It’s been great having him.”
