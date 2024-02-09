Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce finds the soft spots in zone defenses

“I just love this team. Man, I love coming into work every single day with these guys,” Kelce said. “It’s just been amazing. It’s been an amazing journey up to this point.”

The Chiefs struggled this season, before getting hot and winning their final four of their final five regular-season games. They beat Miami in the wild-card round before going on the road to beat the Bills and the Ravens.

“When you when you go through some ups and downs with people, and you make it through to the other side, it’s a beautiful thing, man,” Kelce said. “”You just want it that much more for the person next to you.”

The 49ers know they’ll have to do a credible job on Kelce.

“The key for us is doing it collectively as a team,” 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “We always talk about just one being one of 11. It’s excited to be at this venue and be in this game. We want to finish.”

Kelce ability to find the soft spots in zones will be tested by linebacker Fred Warner.

“They have two first-ballot Hall of Fame players in (quarterback Patrick) Mahomes and Kelce,” Wilks said. “They are outstanding with the chemistry that they have, so we’ve got to do a great job of really trying to contain him and then most importantly do a great job of plastering on the back end.”