Can the Falcons cool the Colts’ Gardner Minshew?

Minshew was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Jaguars. He started 12 games as a rookie and went 6-6. He started the following season 1-7. He was a backup with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022 before signing with the Colts.

“He came on the scene, and everyone thought he was going to be the guy for that franchise that he was a part of in Jacksonville,” Dupree said. “He’s been doing his thing every since. He’s a guy who’s played at a high level each and every time that he steps on the field, if he’s in the starter role or a backup role, no matter the case.”

Minshew completed 18 of 28 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-18 win over the Steelers on Sunday. His quarterback rating for 123.4 was his highest of the season. On the season, he has passed for 2,739 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

“You’ve got the quarterback who’s doing a fantastic job,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “He’s actually running the offense. Doing a great job of understanding when to deliver the ball, who to throw it to, when to hand it off. You don’t see a bunch of (mistakes).”

Minshew’s top weapon in the passing game is wide receiver Michael Pittman, who has 99 catches for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns. Also, rookie wide receiver Josh Downs has 57 catches for 631 yards and two touchdowns. Downs played at North Gwinnett High and North Carolina.

“They’ve got skill at wide receiver,” Gray said. “They’re doing a really good job there. All of their guys are playing pretty hard.”

