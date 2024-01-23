Bijan Robinson named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who amassed 1,463 yards from scrimmage this season, was named to the 2023 NFL All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America on Tuesday.
Robinson, who was the eighth player taken in the draft, rushed 214 times for 976 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns. He made the team with Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was taken 12th overall.
“(Bijan) has done a really good job doing the things that we’ve asked him to do,” running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “He’s done a great job of proving that he could be a three-down back in this league. He’s done a great job of showing what he can do in the pass game.”
Gibbs, of Dalton, played at Georgia Tech and Alabama.
Left guard Matthew Bergeron, who was drafted in the second round (38th overall) out of Syracuse, started all 17 games for the Falcons but did not make the team.
Steve Avila of the Rams and O’Cyrus Torrence of the Bills were the All-Rookie guards.
Bergeron played 1,129 offensive snaps (100%) and 66 special-teams snaps (14%). He received a 59.5 grade, which is considered average, from Pro Football Focus. He was hurt by the six sacks allowed.
Avila had a 61.1 grade, with two sacks allowed. Torrence had an 88 grade, with no sacks allowed.
Houston’s Will Anderson Jr., who played at Dutchdown High School, was the defensive rookie of the year. Anderson and Phildelphia’s Jalen Carter, who played at Georgia, made the All-Rookie team on the defensive line.
2023 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: QB C.J. Stroud, Texans
2023 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: QB C.J. Stroud, Texans
2023 DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: DE Will Anderson Jr., Texans
2023 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Offense
QB – C.J. Stroud, Texans
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions; Bijan Robinson, Falcons
WR – Jordan Addison, Vikings; Puka Nacua, Rams
TE – Sam LaPorta, Lions
C – Joe Tippmann, Jets
G – Steve Avila, Rams; O’Cyrus Torrence, Bills
T – Dawand Jones, Browns; Darnell Wright, Bears
Defense
DL – Will Anderson Jr., Texans; Jalen Carter, Eagles; Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers; Kobie Turner, Rams
LB – Jack Campbell, Lions; Ivan Pace Jr., Vikings; Byron Young, Rams
CB – Joey Porter Jr., Steelers; Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks
S – Jordan Battle, Bengals; Ji’Ayir Brown, 49ers
Special Teams
PK – Jake Moody, 49ers
P – Bryce Baringer, Patriots
KR – Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos
PR – Derius Davis, Chargers
ST – Jerrick Reed II, Seahawks
