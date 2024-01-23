BreakingNews
Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) breaks the defense line during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By
48 minutes ago

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who amassed 1,463 yards from scrimmage this season, was named to the 2023 NFL All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America on Tuesday.

Robinson, who was the eighth player taken in the draft, rushed 214 times for 976 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns. He made the team with Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was taken 12th overall.

“(Bijan) has done a really good job doing the things that we’ve asked him to do,” running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “He’s done a great job of proving that he could be a three-down back in this league. He’s done a great job of showing what he can do in the pass game.”

Gibbs, of Dalton, played at Georgia Tech and Alabama.

Left guard Matthew Bergeron, who was drafted in the second round (38th overall) out of Syracuse, started all 17 games for the Falcons but did not make the team.

Steve Avila of the Rams and O’Cyrus Torrence of the Bills were the All-Rookie guards.

Bergeron played 1,129 offensive snaps (100%) and 66 special-teams snaps (14%). He received a 59.5 grade, which is considered average, from Pro Football Focus. He was hurt by the six sacks allowed.

Avila had a 61.1 grade, with two sacks allowed. Torrence had an 88 grade, with no sacks allowed.

Houston’s Will Anderson Jr., who played at Dutchdown High School, was the defensive rookie of the year. Anderson and Phildelphia’s Jalen Carter, who played at Georgia, made the All-Rookie team on the defensive line.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

2023 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: QB C.J. Stroud, Texans

2023 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: QB C.J. Stroud, Texans

2023 DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: DE Will Anderson Jr., Texans

2023 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – C.J. Stroud, Texans

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions; Bijan Robinson, Falcons

WR – Jordan Addison, Vikings; Puka Nacua, Rams

TE – Sam LaPorta, Lions

C – Joe Tippmann, Jets

G – Steve Avila, Rams; O’Cyrus Torrence, Bills

T – Dawand Jones, Browns; Darnell Wright, Bears

Defense

DL – Will Anderson Jr., Texans; Jalen Carter, Eagles; Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers; Kobie Turner, Rams

LB – Jack Campbell, Lions; Ivan Pace Jr., Vikings; Byron Young, Rams

CB – Joey Porter Jr., Steelers; Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks

S – Jordan Battle, Bengals; Ji’Ayir Brown, 49ers

Special Teams

PK – Jake Moody, 49ers

P – Bryce Baringer, Patriots

KR – Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos

PR – Derius Davis, Chargers

ST – Jerrick Reed II, Seahawks

