Bijan Robinson named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who amassed 1,463 yards from scrimmage this season, was named to the 2023 NFL All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America on Tuesday.

Robinson, who was the eighth player taken in the draft, rushed 214 times for 976 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns. He made the team with Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was taken 12th overall.

“(Bijan) has done a really good job doing the things that we’ve asked him to do,” running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “He’s done a great job of proving that he could be a three-down back in this league. He’s done a great job of showing what he can do in the pass game.”