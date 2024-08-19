Big additions: Judon, Simmons have first practices with Falcons

“I like how they were fired up,” Judon said.

He wouldn’t address the report they he picked the Falcons over the Bears.

“I’m just happy to be here,” Judon said. “Don’t believe every thing you read, everything you see. But I’m happy to be in the state of Georgia and with the Atlanta Falcons.”

He was so happy, he had on a Georgia pullover and started his press conference by saying, “Go Dawgs!”

Both participated in individual drills, while Judon got some action with the defense. Simmons, who had not been in training camp, worked to the side with the training staff.

“Matthew has been doing a lot more than we thought just from a standpoint … we did some research,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “We knew he was in the joint-practices, but you didn’t know much he had been doing up until that.”

Judon had talks with Falcons’ director of player performance John Griffin.

“He feels like he’s at the point where he could probably go, full-go,” Morris said. “But we are going to go full in dividual and probably about 50 percent of those reps to kind of acclimate him into our practice. You don’t know how everybody’s practices are like. But (we will) get him going.”

Simmons was cut by the Broncos in a salary cap dump in the wake of the Russell Wilson contract debacle.

“Justin has been working out, doing his own thing,” Morris said. “But we’ll get him some individual (work) and then off to the side with our trainers to see where he is and what his capacity is. Then we’ll get a chance to get into him some team stuff later down the road.”

Simmons will participate in some jog-through and walk-through simulations.

Morris will be cautious with both players while trying to make sure they are available for the season opener against the Steelers on Sept. 8.

“You’re talking about to experience vets, who have some experience with similar defenses if not the same calls and things of that nature,” Morris said. “Talking to those guys in that process…. When I talked about what we do and why we do it, you can feel two intellectually smart football players who can pick up on it and be able to do whatever you needed to do to be ready.”

After this week, the Falcons will have an additional time before they start preparing for the Steelers.

“I feel good on that lead-up week going into the Pittsburgh, getting those guys ready to go, that you can do it,” Morris said. “We’ll have a better (feel) after this week. "

Judon, 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, was disgruntled with the Patriots. He’s set to make $6.5 million in the last year of his contract and wanted to renegotiate. But he changed his stance to play for the Falcons.

“I can’t really demand or ask for anything I haven’t worked for,” Judon said. “I’m going to work for it.”

Judon has 66.5 career sacks. He played four games last season after suffering a biceps injury. The Falcons sent a third-round pick to the Patriots in the deal.

Judon lined up on the left side of their 3-4 scheme in his first practice. He’s played on the left and right side with the Patriots and Ravens.

Judon has played in 114 career NFL games and made 82 starts with 347 career tackles. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“I think everything went well,” Judon said of his first practice. “I’m still learning. I’m still new. I don’t know all the calls and stuff. It’s kind of a very small role right now.”

Simmons was a third-round draft pick (98th overall) in 2016 out of Boston College. He has played in 118 NFL games and made 108 starts over eight seasons with the Broncos. He has 30 career interceptions and led the league with six interceptions in 2022.

Simmons is a four-time second-team All-Pro (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022) and a Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2023.

He’s fine with being eased into the defense.

“So, I’m appreciative of them kind of like easing me in and making sure that everything is going to work smoothly,” Simmons said. “Because it’s not about the plays you can make in the last couple of days of camp. It’s about the longevity of the season. I’m super thankful for that approach, but I’m ready to go. I’m excited to get this thing rolling.”

#Falcons OLB Matthew Judon wouldn’t say if he picked the team over the #Bears. pic.twitter.com/I7nUqsh9UW — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 19, 2024