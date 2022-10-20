Bengals’ Joe Burrow on the Falcons: ‘They like to mix up their coverages’

On how the Bengals offense is playing: “I think you know, whatever the game plan calls for. Every week is going to be different. Last week, we were able to get the RPOs going. We’ll see how the week goes and see what we end up doing this week. But, you know, I feel good about where we’re at.”

On the play of their offensive line: “These guys are playing very well for us the last couple of weeks. They’re going to continue to get better and better. I mentioned as a group, each individual player has played really well for us. And so I have all the confidence in the world in those guys.”

On what’s the difference in the play of the offense: “It’s just playing together more and understanding the concepts and what teams are trying to do to us. So, you got to give credit to those guys for all the work they’re putting in.”

On the play off the offensive line over the past two games: “Yeah, I mean, last two weeks have been pretty lights out from them as far as pass (protection) goes. We’ve run the ball well, so we’ve got that running (game going) a little bit. So, those guys have a lot of confidence. They’re playing really well. They’re going to keep that going.”

On his scrambles: “It’s just kind of something I’ve always been pretty good at. I’ve taken pride in it and it’s gotten better over the years. So, it’s just part of my game that hopefully I can do for my for my entire career. Maybe as I get older I’ll have to abandon it a little bit, but right now, I’m pretty good at it.”

On if designed runs are in his future: “Yeah, I’m all for it.”

On if mobility separates the good quarterbacks from the great quarterbacks: “I think you can win a lot of different ways. I mean, you see, Tom (Brady) still playing at a really high level and he doesn’t do any of that. Aaron (Rodgers), he did a lot of that when he was younger, but you know, these days, he’s not doing as much. So, there’s a lot of different ways to win.”

On if they have an identity on offense: “I think we’re good at mixing it up. You know when we might throw a bunch of RPOs like last week and the next week we might be a downhill run team. You know, we’ll have to see. Every defense is different. So every game plan calls for something else.”

On RPOs vs. play-action passes: “You’re always reading. It’s usually one person instead of multiple people. It’s getting (the ball) out fast. Obviously, you can run the ball off of it, so it’s it’s good against some teams and not great against others.”

On if he expects to run RPOs against the Falcons: “We’ll see. They like to mix up their coverages. They have really smart players, it seems because they’re able to run a lot of different things. We’ll see what they’re plan is against us.”

On getting the ball more to Tyler Boyd: “He’s going to continue to do what he does. He’s going to get open and make plays over the middle. He’s a guy that I’ve leaned on over the years on third down. So, there’s probably more room to grow as far as getting him the ball more but I thought he played really well for us on Sunday. He helped us get a big win.”

On Ja’Marr Chase leading the league on third-down catches: “Third down tends to change the defensive structure. They get a little more aggressive. They don’t want to give you the underneath stuff. So, that opens up some opportunities for him. ... When the going gets tough that’s kind of a guy that I like to lean on and go find because I know he’s going to make a play for me.”

On the importance of getting a fast start because the Falcons try to run the clock: “That’s why you’ve got to jump out on teams that like to run the ball. Like the Saints last week, they were running it well. This week, Atlanta is going to run it well. Then the Browns after that, they are going to run it really well., So, you’re going to have to jump out fast to kind of stay in the game.”

On Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and if he’s improved since the LSU vs. Clemson national championship game: “He’s been playing well for him. I haven’t gone back and watched that film or anything to see how much better he’s got. But I know he’s playing really well for them this year. We’ll see if he plays. I know he’s a little banged up. He exited the game last week. So, we’re preparing for him but we’ll be ready if he’s not playing too.”

