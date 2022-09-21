Goethie to step in for Monachino as Falcons face Seahawks

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Coach Ted is doing good,” Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said of Manochino, who also missed the 31-27 loss to the Rams Sept. 18. “We had a chance to talk to him. He’s in good spirits. He’s still helping us out. He’s doing his thing. We’ll get him back soon.”

Defensive assistant Lanier Goethie, in his second season with the Falcons after coaching 12 years on the collegiate level, will stand in for Monachino. Goethie, a native of the south Georgia town of Baxley, played four seasons at Mississippi (1999-2002).