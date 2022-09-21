Goethie to step in for Monachino as Falcons face Seahawks

SEATTLE – Falcons outside linebacker coach Ted Monachino is away from the team for personal reasons and will miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.
“Coach Ted is doing good,” Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said of Manochino, who also missed the 31-27 loss to the Rams Sept. 18. “We had a chance to talk to him. He’s in good spirits. He’s still helping us out. He’s doing his thing. We’ll get him back soon.”
Defensive assistant Lanier Goethie, in his second season with the Falcons after coaching 12 years on the collegiate level, will stand in for Monachino. Goethie, a native of the south Georgia town of Baxley, played four seasons at Mississippi (1999-2002).
“The group is good,” Carter said. “We know we got to step up with his absence. I think the guys are up to the challenge. We got the right group of guys and men in the room. We’re going to do it.”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
