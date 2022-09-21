BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden to address U.N. General Assembly
Goethie to step in for Monachino as Falcons face Seahawks

Generic file photo of helmets from Falcons training camp.

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 0 minutes ago

SEATTLE – Falcons outside linebacker coach Ted Monachino is away from the team for personal reasons and will miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

“Coach Ted is doing good,” Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said of Manochino, who also missed the 31-27 loss to the Rams Sept. 18. “We had a chance to talk to him. He’s in good spirits. He’s still helping us out. He’s doing his thing. We’ll get him back soon.”

Defensive assistant Lanier Goethie, in his second season with the Falcons after coaching 12 years on the collegiate level, will stand in for Monachino. Goethie, a native of the south Georgia town of Baxley, played four seasons at Mississippi (1999-2002).

“The group is good,” Carter said. “We know we got to step up with his absence. I think the guys are up to the challenge. We got the right group of guys and men in the room. We’re going to do it.”

052622 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons defensive assistant Lanier Goethie interviewed by members of the media during OTAs at the Falcons Practice Facility, May 26, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

