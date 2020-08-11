Falcons activate Cooper from reserve COVID-19 list; release Atkinson

Breaking News

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Chris Cooper (34) follows a play during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons safety Chris Cooper was activated to the roster from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 and former Georgia State offensive lineman Hunter Atkinson was released Tuesday.

The Falcons placed safety Cooper on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

Cooper spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Falcons’ practice squad. He originally signed with the Colts in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

Cooper either tested positive for COVID-19 or is in quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus. He was the seventh Falcon placed on the list. Four have been activated.

Rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, fullback Keith Smith, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, safety Jamal Carter, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun have all been placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Hawkins, Etling, Oluokun and Davison were activated Wednesday.

Smith and Carter remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Atkinson is from Flowery Branch and played at West Hall High. He graduated from West Hall in 2014 and signed with Georgia, but never played for the Bulldogs.

Atkinson played four years with the Panthers and was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

