Falcons activate Cooper from reserve COVID-19 list; release Atkinson

Smith and Carter remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Atkinson is from Flowery Branch and played at West Hall High. He graduated from West Hall in 2014 and signed with Georgia, but never played for the Bulldogs.

Atkinson played four years with the Panthers and was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

---

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com