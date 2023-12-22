Arthur Smith on NFC South race: ‘Nothing matters if we don’t beat Indianapolis’

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons’ playoff chances received a boost from the Rams, who defeated the Saints 30-22 on Thursday night. The Saints are now 7-8, with two games left.

“It certainly doesn’t hurt you, but our focus … (is) nothing matters if we don’t beat Indianapolis,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Friday.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back), defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) are questionable for the game. Punter Bradley Pinion is expected to play, but missed practice this week after his wife went into labor.

Ridder plans to support Heinicke.

“Any way he needs it, whether that’s watching film,” Ridder said. “Giving him whatever insights I have on the corners or safeties. Then more so, on the sideline during the game day, too.”

The Falcons, who lost their past two games to the Bucs and Panthers, need to win-out and hope that the Saints beat the Bucs. If the Falcons and the Bucs finish tied at 9-8, the Bucs would win the tiebreaker with a 5-1 division mark over the Falcons’ 4-2.

The Falcons then would have a convoluted set of circumstances to land the sixth or seventh wild card. There are six teams with 7-7 or 6-8 records entering Week 16 action.

The Falcons have not won three consecutive games in a season under Smith. They won the final two to end the 2022 season and the first two of the 2023 season.

They will need to play more consistent on offense and not have the defense on the field too long.

“That’s what makes this game so fun and challenging because it’s hard to do that, it’s hard to play consistent,” Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews said. “We’ve got to find a way to do that. I’m very confident in the guys that we have and that we can get it done. We keep saying we’re close, and I’m confident that we can get there.”

The Colts are tied with Jacksonville (8-6) and Houston (8-6) for the top spot in the AFC South. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who suffered a thumb injury, could return to face the Falcons. Wide receiver Michael Pittman, the Colts’ leading receiver, cleared concussion protocol Friday.

“They fight hard,” Dupree said. “The Colts are a team that’s been known for physical football in the AFC. They’ve got something to prove. They are trying to make a stand on their side of the league as well.”

The Falcons know what’s at stake.

“Winning and letting everybody know that we still can win,” Dupree said. “Go around here making these plays, continue to grow. Continue to press. Have a lot of energy. Have a lot of enthusiasm. Come in and turn the Benz stadium upside down.”

It would be a heck of a rebound after the Falcons lost 9-7 on Sunday to the Panthers, who had only one win on the season. Also, Houston is the only team the Falcons have beaten that has a winning record.

“It’s frustrating to lose period,” Dupree said. “No matter what the situation is. How you lose the game, it’s frustrating to lose. At the end of the day, everybody wants to win. The name of the game is winning.”

Even without Taylor, the Colts ran the ball with success against the Steelers in their last outing Saturday. They rushed 34 times for 170 yards in the 30-18 win.

“That’s the Colts, though,” Dupree said. “That’s the type of game that they play. They are going to run the ball. They are going to be physical. They are going to try to play bully-ball. That’s just how the Colts have been since I’ve been in the NFL.”

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone believes Heinicke and the offense will be ready to perform.

“Unfortunately, at times, when you play the position, there are things you can control, and there are things that you can’t,” Ragone said. “Things that you can control you try to do to the best of your ability. Accept the things that you can’t and try to play your best football. At times that works out and others it doesn’t. We’re sitting here today with Taylor as the quarterback, and we’re going to play the Colts.”

