Around the NFC South: Why did the Panthers fire Joe Brady?

“I don’t know how to describe play-callers,” Rhule said to Charlotte-area media members Wednesday. “I mean he’s going to play to the guys’ strengths. He’s disciplined. He’s not emotional. It’s one of the things I like best about Jeff is that he’s even-keel. He doesn’t get too high or too low.”

Nixon called plays for Rhule when Rhule was the head coach at Baylor.

“The biggest thing that I want to see from him, in addition to the staff, is our ability to adjust when people do something different,” Rhule said. “I think coming out of the half in the third quarter, we’ve only scored 18 points in the whole year. Another seven on a punt block. I’d like to see us be a team that adjusts as the game goes on and reacts to how people are playing us because of the weapons that we have.”

