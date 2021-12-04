ajc logo
Around the NFC South: Tom Brady new king of the division

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Caption
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With six games to play, Tom Brady and the Bucs are leading the NFC South.

If they capture the division title, it would snap the Saints’ streak of four consecutive titles.

“I think just winning against a division opponent is tough,” Brady told Tampa-area media members Thursday. “When you play division opponents on the road, it’s a challenging game. We’ve got four division games coming up.”

One of Tampa Bay’s losses was to the Saints on the road Oct. 31.

“We didn’t do so (well) the last division game on the road, so we’ve got to take care of business,” Brady said. “It’s a good team and a very competitive team (with) a lot of good players. So, it’s going to be a big challenge, and hopefully we can go meet it.”

The Bucs beat the Falcons 48-25 in Week 2 of the season.

“We’re finding ways to win games,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said about how the team has improved since facing the Bucs. “We’re 5-2 in one-possession games. That was a big thing here. You’re trying to build a winning culture. Again, the ultimate goal is to build a sustainable football team that wins football games. So that’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Over his career, Brady has been nearly unstoppable in December.

“It’s always the whole team coming together,” Brady said. “I think that’s the best part about football. Over the course of a long season, everything kind of shows itself, and I think (it’s) the work ethic of the team and the commitment to getting better, the camaraderie.

“Some of those things don’t show up in the first four weeks of the season, but over the course of a long season you get to see a lot of intangible qualities that I think good teams (have), which (are) caring about one another, making the right plays consistently.”

