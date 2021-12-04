Around the NFC South: Tom Brady new king of the division

The Bucs beat the Falcons 48-25 in Week 2 of the season.

“We’re finding ways to win games,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said about how the team has improved since facing the Bucs. “We’re 5-2 in one-possession games. That was a big thing here. You’re trying to build a winning culture. Again, the ultimate goal is to build a sustainable football team that wins football games. So that’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Over his career, Brady has been nearly unstoppable in December.

“It’s always the whole team coming together,” Brady said. “I think that’s the best part about football. Over the course of a long season, everything kind of shows itself, and I think (it’s) the work ethic of the team and the commitment to getting better, the camaraderie.

“Some of those things don’t show up in the first four weeks of the season, but over the course of a long season you get to see a lot of intangible qualities that I think good teams (have), which (are) caring about one another, making the right plays consistently.”

