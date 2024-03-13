Ahead of signing with the Falcons, Kirk Cousins bids farewell to Minnesota

FLOWERY BRANCH — NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s set to sign with the Falcons on Wednesday, bid farewell to his former team the Vikings and the Twin Cities area in a post on social media.

“Today is a bit of a bittersweet day for me,” Cousins said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m in Atlanta now and a little bit later today I’m going to be signing a contract with the Falcons to officialize the agreement we’ve made.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Cousins played the past six seasons with the Vikings. He agreed in principle to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million, with $100 million guaranteed, with the Falcons on Monday.