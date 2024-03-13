Atlanta Falcons

Ahead of signing with the Falcons, Kirk Cousins bids farewell to Minnesota

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. Kirk Cousins is heading to the Falcons. The first day of the NFL's legal tampering period Monday, March 11, 2024, was a free-for-all frenzy with teams making one big move after another, highlighted by Cousins' decision to leave Minnesota for Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. Kirk Cousins is heading to the Falcons. The first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period Monday, March 11, 2024, was a free-for-all frenzy with teams making one big move after another, highlighted by Cousins’ decision to leave Minnesota for Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s set to sign with the Falcons on Wednesday, bid farewell to his former team the Vikings and the Twin Cities area in a post on social media.

“Today is a bit of a bittersweet day for me,” Cousins said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m in Atlanta now and a little bit later today I’m going to be signing a contract with the Falcons to officialize the agreement we’ve made.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Cousins played the past six seasons with the Vikings. He agreed in principle to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million, with $100 million guaranteed, with the Falcons on Monday.

“That also means that I have to say good-bye to Minnesota and the Minnesota Vikings. That’s what makes today tough. So, I just wanted to put out a little video to say thank you.”

