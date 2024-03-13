Ahead of signing with the Falcons, Kirk Cousins bids farewell to Minnesota

FLOWERY BRANCH — NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s set to sign with the Falcons on Wednesday, bid farewell to his former team the Vikings and the Twin Cities area in a post on social media.
“Today is a bit of a bittersweet day for me,” Cousins said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m in Atlanta now and a little bit later today I’m going to be signing a contract with the Falcons to officialize the agreement we’ve made.”
Cousins played the past six seasons with the Vikings. He agreed in principle to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million, with $100 million guaranteed, with the Falcons on Monday.
“That also means that I have to say good-bye to Minnesota and the Minnesota Vikings. That’s what makes today tough. So, I just wanted to put out a little video to say thank you.”
A message from @KirkCousins8 👇🏾 https://t.co/PAKnM34AvL— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 13, 2024
