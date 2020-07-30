51 players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list

As NFL teams attempt to return to training camp, the coronavirus pandemic is causing havoc around the league.
So far, there have been 51 players, including three Falcons, listed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list through Wednesday by the league. Also, there have been 27 players that have opted out of returning to play.
Falcons fullback Keith Smith, safety Jamal Carter and safety Jaylinn Hawkins were listed by the league on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Former Falcons tight end Eric Saubert, who is with the Bears, is on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with former Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, who was drafted in the first round (29th overall) by Tennessee.
Here’s a look at those players:
Sunday, July 26
Reserve/COVID-19 List
Baltimore – Nigel Warrior (DB).
Cincinnati – Kendall Futrell (DE).
Cleveland – Dontrell Hilliard (RB) and Jovante Moffatt (DB).
Dallas – Jon’Vea Johnson (WR).
Kansas City – Aleva Hifo (WR).
Opt/Out
None
Monday, July 27
Reserve/COVID-19 List
Buffalo --Isiah Brown (DB)
Chicago – Artavis Pierce (RB)
Indianapolis – Malik Henry (WR) and Jackson Porter (DB).
Jacksonville – Luq Barcoo (DB), Davon Hamilton (NT), Josiah Scott (DB) and Tre’vour Wallace-Simms (G).
Miami – Blake Ferguson (LS), Benito Jones (DT) and Cordrea Tankersley (DB).
Minnesota – Blake Brandel (T), Brian Cole (DB), Tyler Higby (G) and Justin Jefferson (WR).
Pittsburgh – Arrion Springs (DB).
San Francisco – Richie James (WR).
Tampa Bay – Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB).
Reserve/ Voluntary Opt-Out
Baltimore - De’Anthony Thomas (WR)
Reserve/Higher Risk Opt-Out
Washington – Emanuel Hall (WR)
Tuesday, July 28
Reserve/COVID-19 LIST
Atlanta – Jaylinn Hawkins (DB).
Green Bay - Greg Roberts (LB).
Jacksonville – Ryan Pope (T) and Juwaan Taylor (T).
New York Giants – David Sills (WR).
New York Jets – Shyheim Carter (DB) and Bryce Hall (DB).
Tennessee – Isaiah Wilson (OT, Georgia).
Reserve/Opt-Out
Baltimore – Andre Smith (T).
Buffalo – Star Lotulelei (DT).
Carolina – Jordan Mack (LB).
Dallas – Maurice Canady (DB) and Stephen Guidry (WR).
Denver – Kyle Peko (DT).
Green Bay – Devin Funchess (WR).
Minnesota – Michael Pierce (NT).
New England – Brandon Bolden (RB), Marcus Cannon (T) and Dan Vitale (RB).
New Orleans – Jason Vander Laan (TE) and Cole Wick (TE).
New York Jets – Leo Koloamatangi (C).
Tennessee – Anthony McKinney (T).
Tuesday, July 28
Reserve/COVID-19 LIST
Atlanta – Jamal Carter (S) and Keith Smith (FB).
Buffalo – Vincent Taylor (DT) and Duke Williams (WR).
Chicago – Eric Saubert (TE).
Detroit – Jalen Elliott (DB), Kenny Golladay (WR), T.J. Hockenson (TE), Amani Oruwarive (DB), Arryn Siposs (P).
Minnesota - Ifeadi Odenigbo (DE), Cameron Smith (LB) and Olisaemeka Udoh (T).
New York Jets – Ahmad Gooden (LB).
Philadelphia --Nathan Gerry (LB), Lane Johnson (T) and Jordan Mailata (T).
Pittsburgh – Justin Layne (DB).
Washington – Logan Thomas (TE).
Reserve/Opt-Out
Chicago – Eddie Goldman (NT)
Cleveland – Drake Dorbeck (T) and Drew Forbes (T).
Detroit – John Atkins (DT, Georgia).
Houston – Eddie Vanderdoes (DT).
Kansas City – Laurent Tardif-Duvernay (G) and Damien Williams (RB).
New England – Patrick Chung (DB) and Najee Toran (G).
Philadelphia – Marquise Goodwin (WR).
SOURCE: NFL
---
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com