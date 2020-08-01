X

Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 list

Falcons QB Matt Ryan, Lions QB Matthew Stafford meet on field following 2017 game in Detroit. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
The Lions’ Matthew Stafford has been placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. The former Georgia quarterback is the most high-profile player to be on the list as teams are reporting to training camps.

Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs also may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19. Players may not have tested positive, but may have come in contact with a known positive person and have been placed on the list for a quarantine period.

The 32-year-old Stafford is entering his 12th NFL season after being the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009.

