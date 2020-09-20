McKinley, McGary, Allen leave game with injuries

Falcons defensive Takk McKinley suffered a groin injury and right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered at left knee injury in the first quarter Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
The injuries marred the Falcons quick start as they jumped out to a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
McKinley’s return to the game was questionable. McGary, who left the game on a cart, was declared out of the game with what appeared to be a serious injury. Matt Gono replaced McGary.
Steven Means and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner took McKinley’s snaps.
Also, free safety Ricardo Allen suffered an elbow injury and linebacker Foye Oluokun left the game with cramps. Their return to the game was questionable.