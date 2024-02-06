49ers’ Kyle Shanahan still feels the sting from Super Bowl 51 loss

“It’s just right there with the other Super Bowl,” Shanahan said in a question from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. “I’ve been able to coach in two Super Bowls, and (we didn’t win) either one of them. Both of them were heartbreaking.”

Shanahan referred to levels of pain when discussing Super Bowl 54.

“In terms of pain, I’ve broken my arm, my collarbone a lot of things,” Shanahan said. “So, those are more painful. Those things last a while, but it’s all about getting back there again. That’s what I’m excited for today.”

Shanahan also is a supporter of Falcons coach Raheem Morris, who was the wide receivers coach on the Falcons’ Super Bowl team.

“I’m more than excited about Raheem,” Shanahan said. “Raheem, to me, is one of the best coaches that I’ve ever been around, especially as a defensive coach. It’s unbelievable what he did for me the year ‘16 on offense. Raheem is a stud.”

