3 key matchups: Saints vs. Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-6) host the Saints (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Saints DE Cam Jordan vs. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary: Jordan, 34, has posted double-digit sacks in six seasons and is an eight-time Pro Bowler. He has just two sacks this season over 547 defensive snaps (83%). The Falcons may have to send some help for McGary in obvious passing situations with a tight end or a fullback to chip block. McGary has given up four sacks this season according to Pro Football Focus.

Saints LB Demario Davis vs. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson: Davis leads the Saints with 73 tackles and has six tackles for loss. He also has four sacks and seven quarterback hits. He made the Associated Press All-Pro second team in each of the past three seasons. He was first-team All-Pro in 2019. Robinson had a season-high 22 carries for 95 yards against the Cardinals in the Falcons’ most recent game. The Falcons need to lean on Robinson against the Saints’ 20th-ranked run defense.