3 key matchups: Saints vs. Falcons

Credit: Kelvin Kuo

Credit: Kelvin Kuo

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-6) host the Saints (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Saints DE Cam Jordan vs. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary: Jordan, 34, has posted double-digit sacks in six seasons and is an eight-time Pro Bowler. He has just two sacks this season over 547 defensive snaps (83%). The Falcons may have to send some help for McGary in obvious passing situations with a tight end or a fullback to chip block. McGary has given up four sacks this season according to Pro Football Focus.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Saints LB Demario Davis vs. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson: Davis leads the Saints with 73 tackles and has six tackles for loss. He also has four sacks and seven quarterback hits. He made the Associated Press All-Pro second team in each of the past three seasons. He was first-team All-Pro in 2019. Robinson had a season-high 22 carries for 95 yards against the Cardinals in the Falcons’ most recent game. The Falcons need to lean on Robinson against the Saints’ 20th-ranked run defense.

Saints WR Chris Olave vs. Falcons CB Jeff Okudah: Olave, who was taken three picks after Drake London in the 2022 draft, has 56 catches for 657 yards and three touchdowns. He had six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ most recent outing. Okudah, who was acquired in an offseason trade, is having a solid season for the Falcons. Opposing quarterbacks have a 80.3 passer rating when throwing at Okudah, who has 28 tackles and three pass breakups.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top