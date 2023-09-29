3 key matchups: Falcons vs. Jaguars

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three matchups to watch when the Falcons (2-1) face the Jaguars (1-2) at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London:

Falcons LB Kaden Elliss vs. Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr.: Elliss came over from the Saints and quickly assumed a leadership role on the defense. He is leading the team in tackles with 25. Etienne, who played at Clemson, rushed for 1,125 yards and caught 35 passes for 316 yards last season. He’s off to strong start with 205 yards rushing and 11 catches for 79 yards this season.

Falcons RT Kaleb McGary vs. Jaguars DE Josh Allen: McGary has struggled in pass protection and has given up two sacks this season. McGary needs a strong outing as the Falcons started juggling the backup tackle spots last week, promoting Tyler Vrabel, signing Storm Norton and releasing Isaiah Prince. Allen has three sacks to lead the Jaguars.

Falcons SS Richie Grant vs. Jaguars TE Evan Engram: Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst and Detroit tight end Sam LaPorta had good games against the Falcons. If they lose track of Engram, the former Hillgrove High and Ole Miss standout is capable of having a big day. Engram has 18 catches for 173 yards. “When you see the guy, it’s incredible,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “He’s a big physical-looking guy who can run after the catch.”

