3 key matchups: Falcons at Titans

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins: Terrell is coming off a game in which he had three penalties and gave up a 40-yard touchdown catch to Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans. Hopkins, who was picked up in an offseason trade with the Cardinals, has 27 catches for 376 yards and no touchdowns. Hopkins, 31, is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro player.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London vs. Titans CB Sean Murphy-Bunting: London is the Falcons’ leading receiver, with 32 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns. After a slow start to the season, London has caught 21 of 28 targets for 257 yards over the past three games. Murphy-Bunting played the past four seasons with the Bucs. He has seven career interceptions.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts vs. Titans safeties: The Titans traded two-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles on Monday for draft picks and safety Terrell Edmunds. In their most recent outing against the Ravens, Kristian Fulton and Byard started for the Titans, with safety Matthew Jackson playing on special teams.

The Bow Tie Chronicles