3 key matchups: Chiefs at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (1-1) host the Chiefs (2-0) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Falcons SS Justin Simmons: Kelce has been selected to the past nine Pro Bowls and named All-Pro four times. He is off to a slow start, with only four catches for 39 yards in two games. Simmons, who plays closest to the nickel back, will get Kelce when the Falcons go man-to-man coverage.
Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: The speedy Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds this year at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has flashed his speed early in the season. He scored on a 21-yard reverse against the Ravens. He has four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Terrell has been busy early in the season. He had seven tackles against the Eagles on Monday night.
Chiefs RBs Samaje Perine/Carson Steele vs. Falcons ILB Kaden Elliss: The Chiefs placed running back Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve. Perine, who’s in his ninth year in the NFL, and rookie Carson Steele will take over. The Chiefs also signed running back Kareem Hunt to the practice squad. Elliss is off to a strong start this season. He finished with 11 tackles and a quarterback hit against the Eagles.
