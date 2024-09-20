3 key matchups: Chiefs at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (1-1) host the Chiefs (2-0) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Falcons SS Justin Simmons: Kelce has been selected to the past nine Pro Bowls and named All-Pro four times. He is off to a slow start, with only four catches for 39 yards in two games. Simmons, who plays closest to the nickel back, will get Kelce when the Falcons go man-to-man coverage.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: The speedy Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds this year at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has flashed his speed early in the season. He scored on a 21-yard reverse against the Ravens. He has four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Terrell has been busy early in the season. He had seven tackles against the Eagles on Monday night.