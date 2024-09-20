Atlanta Falcons

3 key matchups: Chiefs at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) stops Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) stops Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By
16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (1-1) host the Chiefs (2-0) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Falcons SS Justin Simmons: Kelce has been selected to the past nine Pro Bowls and named All-Pro four times. He is off to a slow start, with only four catches for 39 yards in two games. Simmons, who plays closest to the nickel back, will get Kelce when the Falcons go man-to-man coverage.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: The speedy Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds this year at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has flashed his speed early in the season. He scored on a 21-yard reverse against the Ravens. He has four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Terrell has been busy early in the season. He had seven tackles against the Eagles on Monday night.

Chiefs RBs Samaje Perine/Carson Steele vs. Falcons ILB Kaden Elliss: The Chiefs placed running back Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve. Perine, who’s in his ninth year in the NFL, and rookie Carson Steele will take over. The Chiefs also signed running back Kareem Hunt to the practice squad. Elliss is off to a strong start this season. He finished with 11 tackles and a quarterback hit against the Eagles.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

After two straight wins on final play, unbeaten Chiefs take on revitalized Falcons
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

X-Factor Sunday: Falcons secondary trying to defend Patrick Mahomes’ missiles1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

3 key matchups: Falcons at Eagles
Placeholder Image

Credit: By D. Orlando Ledbetter

Inactives: Falcons at Eagles
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom and Chiefs’ Chris Jones in All-Pro battle Sunday night46m ago
X-Factor Sunday: Falcons secondary trying to defend Patrick Mahomes’ missiles1h ago
Arthur Blank talks legacy, championship hopes as he enters Falcons’ Ring of Honor
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI