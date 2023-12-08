3 key matchups: Buccaneers at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (6-6) host the Buccaneers (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Bucs WR Chris Godwin vs. Falcons NB Dee Alford: Godwin is having another solid season. He has caught 53 of 85 targets for 606 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 12 times and caught six passes for 66 yards in the previous meeting Oct. 22. Alford has 40 tackles and six pass breakups. Opposing quarterbacks have a 96.9 passer rating when throwing at Alford.

Falcons Gs Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstorm vs. Bucs DTs Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey: Vea and Kancey, a rookie from Pittsburgh, are turning into a dynamic duo. Vea has 33 tackles, 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits. Kancey has 16 tackles, three sacks and 10 quarterbacks hits. Bergeron is a strong candidate for the PFWA’s All-Rookie team, while Lindstrom is performing at a All-Pro level.