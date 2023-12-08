3 key matchups: Buccaneers at Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin runs for a touchdown past Carolina Panthers safety Alex Cook during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin runs for a touchdown past Carolina Panthers safety Alex Cook during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (6-6) host the Buccaneers (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Bucs WR Chris Godwin vs. Falcons NB Dee Alford: Godwin is having another solid season. He has caught 53 of 85 targets for 606 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 12 times and caught six passes for 66 yards in the previous meeting Oct. 22. Alford has 40 tackles and six pass breakups. Opposing quarterbacks have a 96.9 passer rating when throwing at Alford.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Falcons Gs Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstorm vs. Bucs DTs Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey: Vea and Kancey, a rookie from Pittsburgh, are turning into a dynamic duo. Vea has 33 tackles, 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits. Kancey has 16 tackles, three sacks and 10 quarterbacks hits. Bergeron is a strong candidate for the PFWA’s All-Rookie team, while Lindstrom is performing at a All-Pro level.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield vs. Falcons S Jessie Bates III: Bates has had an interception in each of the past two games. He has a career-high five interceptions this season. Mayfield has thrown one interception in each of the past four games and has thrown eight this season.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top