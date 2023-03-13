Updated depth chart: Falcons’ defense looks stronger

FLOWERY BRANCH — After a flurry of moves Monday, the Falcons’ offseason depth chart needed an update.
The defense picked up two new projected starters in safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle David Onyemata.
Right guard Chris Lindstrom, punter Bradley Pinion and fullback Keith Smith were re-signed.
The Falcons also traded for tight end Jonnu Smith.
Previously this offseason, the Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota and re-signed outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, tight end Parker Hesse and long snapper Liam McCullough.
Here’s what the depth chart looks like with the new and re-signed players. (Players set to be unrestricted free agents Wednesday are listed in boldface, and players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk):
OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks
RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor
FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich
WR – Drake London, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali
TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine
LT – Jake Matthews
LG – Elijah Wilkinson, Matt Hennessy, Colby Gossett, *Chuma Edoga, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer, Kyle Hinton
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison
RG – Chris Lindstrom
RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi, Tyler Vrabel
WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Ra’Shaun Henry
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Quinton Bell
DE – Grady Jarrett, Tim Horne, Amani Bledsoe
NT – *Ta’Quon Graham, Abdullah Anderson (RFA), Jalen Dalton, Vincent Taylor
DE – David Onyemata, Matt Dickerson, Jaleel Johnson
OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih
ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski, Dorian Etheridge
ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman
CB – A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Mike Ford, Rashad Fenton, Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry
FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy, Jamal Peters
SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris, *Jovante Moffatt
CB – *Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong, Matt Hankins, John Reid
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough, *Beau Brinkley
PR – Avery Williams
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
