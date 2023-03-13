Falcons trade for veteran tight end Jonnu Smith

Minutes before the start of the legal tampering period, the Falcons acquired veteran tight end Jonnu Smith in a trade with the Patriots on Monday, according to the team.
The Falcons sent a seventh-round pick (245th overall) to get Smith, who was originally selected by the Titans in the third-round of the 2017 NFL draft. He’ll be reunited with Falcons coach Arthur Smith.
Jonnu Smith, 27, played at Florida International.
He had his best season with Arthur Smith as the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2020. The tight end, who’s 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds, caught a career-high 41 passes and scored a career-high eight touchdowns.
That productive season led to the Patriots signing him to a four-year, $50 million deal. He was not a play-maker for them over the past two seasons as he caught 28 passes in 2021 and 27 in 2022.
Overall, Jonnu Smith has played in 90 games and made 72 starts.
He has caught 169 of 252 targets (67.1%) for 1,841 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Falcons re-signed tight end Parker Hesse, who was an exclusive rights free agent.
The trade for Jonnu Smith was made with Mycole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday.
In addition to Kyle Pitts and Hesse, the Falcons now have Feleipe Franks, John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk and John Raine on their 90-man offseason roster.
The news of Smith’s trade was first reported by the NFL media.
