Falcons trade for veteran tight end Jonnu Smith

He had his best season with Arthur Smith as the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2020. The tight end, who’s 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds, caught a career-high 41 passes and scored a career-high eight touchdowns.

That productive season led to the Patriots signing him to a four-year, $50 million deal. He was not a play-maker for them over the past two seasons as he caught 28 passes in 2021 and 27 in 2022.