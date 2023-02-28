BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: Supreme Court argues Biden student loan plan worth billions
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Falcons release Marcus Mariota, gain $12 million in salary cap space

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Marcus Mariota experiment is officially over in Atlanta.

Before the start of the NFL scouting combine and free agency talks, Mariota was released by the Falcons on Tuesday. His departure gives the Falcons an additional $12 million in salary cap space, pushing their total to $66 million.

“We really appreciate Marcus and all of the things he did while he was here,” general manager Terry Fontenot said. “Personally, professionally (he’s) a great man. We are doing what’s best for the team at this time.”

After starting at quarterback for the first 13 games of the 2022 season, Mariota was placed on injured reserve Dec. 14 and missed the remainder of the season. His release came less than a year after signing a two-year deal following the trade of Matt Ryan.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Braves legend Chipper Jones on team’s core, stars, coaching 22h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Quin Snyder Q&A: On Hawks’ personnel, the present and future
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Will Falcons spend their first-round pick on the defense?
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Will Falcons spend their first-round pick on the defense?
3h ago

Credit: Eldon Lindsay

Dawson Brown, Angelo DiSpigna honored for contributions to Georgia Tech sweep
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Will Falcons spend their first-round pick on the defense?
3h ago
Arthur Smith revamps Falcons’ coaching staff
19h ago
Jalen Carter could earn No. 1 draft spot with strong combine showing
21h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
22h ago
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top