Falcons release Marcus Mariota, gain $12 million in salary cap space

The Marcus Mariota experiment is officially over in Atlanta.
Before the start of the NFL scouting combine and free agency talks, Mariota was released by the Falcons on Tuesday. His departure gives the Falcons an additional $12 million in salary cap space, pushing their total to $66 million.
“We really appreciate Marcus and all of the things he did while he was here,” general manager Terry Fontenot said. “Personally, professionally (he’s) a great man. We are doing what’s best for the team at this time.”
After starting at quarterback for the first 13 games of the 2022 season, Mariota was placed on injured reserve Dec. 14 and missed the remainder of the season. His release came less than a year after signing a two-year deal following the trade of Matt Ryan.
