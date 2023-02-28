Falcons release Marcus Mariota, gain $12 million in salary cap space

Before the start of the NFL scouting combine and free agency talks, Mariota was released by the Falcons on Tuesday. His departure gives the Falcons an additional $12 million in salary cap space, pushing their total to $66 million.

“We really appreciate Marcus and all of the things he did while he was here,” general manager Terry Fontenot said. “Personally, professionally (he’s) a great man. We are doing what’s best for the team at this time.”