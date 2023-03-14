X

Falcons to sign linebacker Kaden Elliss

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Linebacker Kaden Elliss, who was a reserve for most of four seasons with the Saints, agreed to terms on a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Falcons late Monday, according to NFL media.

Elliss, 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, was a seventh-round pick (244th overall) out of Idaho. He made one start and played in 28 games over his first three seasons.

Last season, he took over for the injured Pete Werner and started 11 of 17 games for the Saints. He made 78 tackles, had 10 quarterback hits and seven sacks.

His father, Luther Elliss, was a first-round pick by the Lions in 1995. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Lions and one with the Broncos and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Linebacker Rashaan Evans, who was the Falcons’ leading tackler last season, is set to become a free agent Wednesday.

