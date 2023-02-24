X
Falcons re-sign tight end Parker Hesse

Credit: AP photo/Paul Sancya

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Tight end Parker Hesse, who was an exclusive-rights free agent, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Thursday.

Hesse, 6-foot-3 and 261 pounds, played in all 17 games and made seven starts, last season. He was used mostly as a blocking tight end. He caught nine of 11 targets for 89 yards.

Hesse, 27, and long snapper McCullough were exclusive-rights free agents (a player who has just two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract). McCullough re-signed on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson is the team’s only restricted free agent.

The Falcons have 23 other players who can become unrestricted free agents if they are not re-signed by March 15.

The Falcons have meetings set up with some agents for March 3 and will meet with others over the course of the NFL combine next week while in Indianapolis.

The Falcons’ top potential free agents include linebacker Rashaan Evans, offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, punter Bradley Pinion and fullback Keith Smith.

