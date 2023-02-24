Falcons re-sign tight end Parker Hesse

Hesse, 6-foot-3 and 261 pounds, played in all 17 games and made seven starts, last season. He was used mostly as a blocking tight end. He caught nine of 11 targets for 89 yards.

Hesse, 27, and long snapper McCullough were exclusive-rights free agents (a player who has just two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract). McCullough re-signed on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson is the team’s only restricted free agent.