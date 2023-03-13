X

Report: Falcons agree to terms with David Onyemata

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Defensive tackle David Onyemata, formerly of the New Orleans Saints, has agreed to terms with the Falcons, according to NFL Media.

Onyemata, who’s 6-foot- 4 and 300 pounds, has played 106 games and made 68 starts over seven seasons.

The Saints have a penchant of finding players in Canada and the Canadian Football League like Erik Harris and Marcus Ball.

Onyemata, a native of Nigeria, played for the University of Manitoba. In addition to playing the run tough, he has 23 sacks.

He will be reunited with his former position coach Ryan Nielson, who is set to serve as the Falcons new defensive coordinator.

Team can not announced deals with prospective free agents until the start of the new league business year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

