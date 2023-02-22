Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough

FLOWERY BRANCH — Long snapper Liam McCullough, who was an exclusive-rights free agent, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Wednesday.
McCullough, 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds, played in all 17 games last season. Veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley spent all of last season on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles.
McCullough took the place of Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris, who signed with the Chargers in free agency last offseason.
McCullough was the Falcons’ only ERFA. Defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson is the team’s only restricted free agent.
The Falcons have 23 other players who can become unrestricted free agents if they are not re-signed by March 15.
The Falcons have meetings set up with some agents for March 3 and will meet with others over the course of the NFL combine next week while in Indianapolis.
The Falcons’ top potential free agents include linebacker Rashaan Evans, offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, punter Bradley Pinion and fullback Keith Smith.
There hasn’t been much movement, as the team would rather meet with the agents face-to-face as opposed to only on phone calls.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC