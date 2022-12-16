ajc logo
X

Falcons’ injury report: Chuma Edoga out for Saints game

Atlanta Falcons Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
Patterson, Hodge return to practice; Wilkinson made it through week of practice

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) was declared out for Sunday’s game against the Saints on Friday.

The Falcons (5-8) are set to play the Saints (4-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) returned to practice Friday after missing practice Thursday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Also, the preferred starting left guard, Elijah Wilkinson (knee surgery), made it through a full week of practice and likely will be activated from injured reserve before the game.

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (wrist) and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton (toe) were not on the injury report. Both players were inactive for the most-recent game, against the Steelers on Dec. 4.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it22h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

21 Georgia Tech athletes graduating this weekend
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United will play at Chattanooga in friendly
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
23h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
23h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

GHSA signs 3-year deal to bring football finals back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

3 key matchups: Falcons at Saints
6h ago
Cover 9@9: Handicapping the NFC South playoff race
Cover 9@9: Falcons’ A.J. Terrell has the book on Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top