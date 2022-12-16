Falcons’ injury report: Chuma Edoga out for Saints game

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) was declared out for Sunday’s game against the Saints on Friday.
The Falcons (5-8) are set to play the Saints (4-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) returned to practice Friday after missing practice Thursday.
Also, the preferred starting left guard, Elijah Wilkinson (knee surgery), made it through a full week of practice and likely will be activated from injured reserve before the game.
Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (wrist) and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton (toe) were not on the injury report. Both players were inactive for the most-recent game, against the Steelers on Dec. 4.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
