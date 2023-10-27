Falcons’ injury report: Bud Dupree added with groin injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree (groin injury) was limited in practice Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans at 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium, according to the team’s official injury report.

Linebacker Tae Davis, a key special-teams player, is in the NFL concussion protocol and was declared out.

The Falcons’ injury report is being closely scrutinized after rookie running back Bijan Robinson did not appear on the report last week, and it was not updated. His playtime was significantly decreased – 17%, down from 61% to 81% for the previous games – after he came down with a sickness/headache. The NFL is looking into the matter, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith contended there was “nothing to” the inquiry.

Also, Tennessee starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans plan to play Malik Willis and Will Levis.

“It’s a delicate situation, just looking back to Ryan when Ryan came in with his situation in Miami, and Marcus (Mariota) was here as the starting quarterback,” Vrabel said. “Ryan worked very hard. We saw a different Ryan, and he became the starter. Will is trying to do the same thing. Malik as well. Now that they have opportunities, it’s been good. I’ve seen the communication with the guys in practice and talking through stuff on the field.”

Tight end Josh Whyle (concussion) and cornerback Roger McCreary (hamstring) were ruled out, according to the team’s injury report.

Defensive lineman Naquan Jones (illness) did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable.

