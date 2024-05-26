Atlanta Braves

What you need to know: Bobbleheads and beach towel giveaways vs. Nationals

Bobblehead giveaways are shown of outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., at Truist Park, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Atlanta.

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Bobblehead giveaways are shown of outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., at Truist Park, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Atlanta.
NATIONALS AT BRAVES

What you need to know about the upcoming four-game series between the Nationals and Braves at Truist Park Monday-Thursday.

MONDAY, 4:10 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 2 p.m.

Memorial Day: The Braves will commemorate Memorial Day with a special pregame ceremony in honor of fallen military personnel.

Foundation work: Each month, military families or children from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta receive a special pregame experience with Chris Sale including parking, tickets to the game, access to the Community Clubhouse (food and beverage included), and Braves goody bags. These experiences are made possible by Sale’s 1% donation to the Braves Foundation through his contract. The outing on Memorial Day will host TAPS families (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) in the Community Clubhouse.

National Anthem: United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Melissa Griffith

Pitching matchup: TBA vs. TBA

TUESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead commemorating his 2023 National League MVP Award (Part 2 of 3 in Acuña Jr. bobblehead series).

Foundation work: During Tuesday home games this summer, the Braves Foundation and NexGard host an adoptable dog in partnership with Ozzie’s Best Chance program and Lifeline Animal Project. The dog will go to their forever home with a housewarming care package from the Ozzie Albies Foundation to assist with the transition process and help them settle into their forever home. Located inside First Base gate.

National Anthem: Ellijay Elementary School Chorus

Pitching matchup: TBA vs. TBA

WEDNESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Giveaways: The first 4,500 fans through the gates will receive a Visit Sarasota beach towel.

Kids Club Sunday: Free face painting and sign making in the Plaza, a pregame player Q&A with Charlie Morton on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage, and free games in Hope & Will’s Sandlot.

National Anthem: Madras Middle School

Pitching matchup: TBA vs. TBA

THURSDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Matt Olson bobblehead commemorating his franchise record of 54 home runs in 2023

National Anthem: Hillgrove High School

Pitching matchup: TBA vs. TBA

