Vaughn Grissom comes through in Braves’ comeback vs. Marlins

The 22-year-old, who first debuted last August, is hitting .293 (12-for-41) with six RBIs. Only one of those hits has gone for extra bases, but Grissom is off to a nice start as he tries to establish himself in the bigs. He was hitting .344 (15-for-41) in 10 games for Triple-A Gwinnett before Arcia’s injury opened a door for Grissom.

“He’s really been taking advantage of his at-bats and opportunities,” outfielder Eddie Rosario said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “He’s been putting good at-bats together. I’m really happy for him.”

Manager Brian Snitker: “(Grissom) puts the ball in play. He doesn’t strike out a lot and puts the ball in play. That’s a pretty nice trait for a guy early in their careers. If their bat-to-ball skills are pretty good then a lot of the other things come with maturity.”

Braves 6, Marlins 4

Rotation’s streak ends

Starter Bryce Elder was charged four runs against the Marlins on Wednesday, ending an impressive streak by the Braves’ rotation. Braves starters had allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of their previous 12 starts.

During that stretch, the rotation went 8-4 with a 1.88 ERA (15 earned runs in 71-2/3 innings). It held opponents to a .201 average.

Acuna celebrates anniversary

Five years prior to Wednesday, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna blasted his first career home run. He was called up after the Braves dropped the first two contests of a four-game series in Cincinnati. In his second game, he had a three-hit performance that was capped off by that homer. He belted a 3-1 fastball from Reds righty Homer Bailey into the left-field seats.

The Braves won both games after promoting Acuna. He’s been a spark for them since.

Acuna celebrated the five-year anniversary of his first homer Wednesday by cranking a 442-foot shot off Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara in the sixth inning. It was the Braves’ first run and began a four-run rally that resulted in the team’s third straight victory over the Marlins, a team Acuna has pummeled in his career.

“We’re trying to figure out (how he’s a spark) too because we all want some of that,” Grissom said. “He’s absolutely electric up there. I can’t imagine any team that wants to pitch to that guy. So I don’t know what it is, but let’s try to figure it out so we can all, one through nine, put the fear of God into pitchers like he does.”