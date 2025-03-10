Georgia Tech weekly baseball report: Yellow Jackets take series at Virginia Tech

RPI: 51

Last week

Tuesday: beat Kennesaw State 11-4

Friday: beat Virginia Tech 4-3

Saturday: lost at Virginia Tech 8-5

Sunday: beat Virginia Tech 8-6

This week

Tuesday: vs. Georgia State, 6 p.m.

Friday: vs. Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Saturday: vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Sunday: vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Week in review

Tech had a dramatic and successful weekend in Blacksburg, Virginia, where it took two of three from Virginia Tech to begin ACC play.

On Sunday, the Yellow Jackets got a go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning with a ground-rule double from Caleb Daniel before Carson Kerce drove in an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to give Tech an 8-6 victory. Jaylen Paden threw 3⅔ innings in relief and allowed only one earned run, while designated hitter Caleb Daniel drove in three runs.

In Friday’s 4-3 win, Kerce and Kyle Lodise led off the top of ninth inning with walks with Tech trailing 3-2. Kent Schmidt connected for a single to score Kerce before Alex Hernandez followed that by powering a ground ball through the left side to score Lodise. Mason Patel pitched 4⅔ hitless innings in relief and slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the victory.

The Jackets dropped the middle game 8-5 on Saturday. Starter Brady Jones walked four and gave up three earned runs over only two innings of work.

Tech began the week with an 11-4 victory over Kennesaw State at Russ Chandler Stadium. Hernandez, a freshman, drove in three runs in that game and now has a team-leading 20 RBIs this season.

Week ahead

The Jackets return home for four games this week, starting with a crosstown rivalry game against Georgia State. The Panthers (12-4) took two of three from Western Carolina over the weekend and two of their four losses this season were against Georgia.

Tech is then scheduled to host Pittsburgh for a three-game series starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Pitt is 9-5 and lost the final two games of a series at East Tennessee State over the weekend.

The Panthers host Youngstown State on Wednesday before heading to Atlanta for their ACC-opening series.