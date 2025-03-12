Braves notes: Ian Anderson shows well in fourth start of spring

Over four innings and three batters, Anderson gave up two hits, walked four and had one strikeout with the two runs allowed. He induced a lot of soft contact and had eight groundouts.

“I felt like I had ’em off-balance, for sure,” Anderson said. “A ton of ground balls. The infielders were playing great behind me. That’s always a positive.”

Anderson, who started 52 games for the Braves from 2020-22 and has a 3.97 ERA, is in the competition for a spot at the end of the rotation, along with Grant Holmes. In the four spring starts, Anderson has a 2.25 ERA over 12 innings. He has given up four hits (no home runs) and 13 walks against six strikeouts.

“Definitely feel good,” Anderson said. “A lot of positives to be taken from the last three outings.”

Jurickson Profar returns

After injuring his left wrist trying to make a diving catch in a game Saturday, Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar said Wednesday that he plans to be in the lineup for opening day March 27.

“Very, very confident,” said Profar, his left wrist in a brace.

Profar was diagnosed with a bone bruise Sunday from a CT scan in Atlanta. He remained there for treatment before returning to Florida on Tuesday. He will undergo treatment until he is cleared to play. He suffered the injury when the wrist bent unnaturally under the weight of his body as he dove for the attempted catch.

“I was feeling pain, but I felt like it wasn’t that bad,” Profar said. “The (regular) season, I think I could play. I’ve played with worse pain than that.”

Profar was the team’s most significant acquisition of the offseason, signing a three-year, $42 million to play left field.