Braves notes: Ian Anderson shows well in fourth start of spring

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson throws a ball during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Monday, February 17, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
1 hour ago

SARASOTA, Fla. — In his fourth start of spring training, Braves pitcher Ian Anderson largely was effective Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Making a bid to be in the starting rotation after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023 and returning to competition last year, Anderson shut out the Orioles through four innings, with only one hit allowed. He took the mound in the bottom of the fifth after a long top half, during which the Braves scored nine runs, four of them produced by Michael Harris II’s two home runs in the frame.

Anderson gave up a double and two walks, prompting manager Brian Snitker to lift him for reliever Aaron Bummer, who allowed two of the inherited runners to score.

Over four innings and three batters, Anderson gave up two hits, walked four and had one strikeout with the two runs allowed. He induced a lot of soft contact and had eight groundouts.

“I felt like I had ’em off-balance, for sure,” Anderson said. “A ton of ground balls. The infielders were playing great behind me. That’s always a positive.”

Anderson, who started 52 games for the Braves from 2020-22 and has a 3.97 ERA, is in the competition for a spot at the end of the rotation, along with Grant Holmes. In the four spring starts, Anderson has a 2.25 ERA over 12 innings. He has given up four hits (no home runs) and 13 walks against six strikeouts.

“Definitely feel good,” Anderson said. “A lot of positives to be taken from the last three outings.”

Jurickson Profar returns

After injuring his left wrist trying to make a diving catch in a game Saturday, Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar said Wednesday that he plans to be in the lineup for opening day March 27.

“Very, very confident,” said Profar, his left wrist in a brace.

Profar was diagnosed with a bone bruise Sunday from a CT scan in Atlanta. He remained there for treatment before returning to Florida on Tuesday. He will undergo treatment until he is cleared to play. He suffered the injury when the wrist bent unnaturally under the weight of his body as he dove for the attempted catch.

“I was feeling pain, but I felt like it wasn’t that bad,” Profar said. “The (regular) season, I think I could play. I’ve played with worse pain than that.”

Profar was the team’s most significant acquisition of the offseason, signing a three-year, $42 million to play left field.

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

