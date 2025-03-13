Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Drake Baldwin making a strong case to start on opening day

Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin watches his teammates during Braves spring training at CoolToday Park, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in North Port, Fla.. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The prospects for catcher Drake Baldwin to start the season with the major-league club continue to look good.

Asked Wednesday at Braves spring camp if he could envision Baldwin, a Braves 2022 draftee who reached Triple-A Gwinnett last year, being the opening-day starter, Braves manager Brian Snitker replied, “Yeah, absolutely.”

With starting starter Sean Murphy out with a cracked rib, the other likely options would be Chadwick Tromp or a veteran such as Sandy León or Curt Casali, who were signed in the offseason to minor-league contracts. But the 23-year-old Baldwin has made an obvious impression thus far with his bat (he is 7-for-19 for .368) and how he has handled pitchers.

Said Snitker, “I think he’s going to be a quick study.”

Baldwin was scheduled to catch Wednesday’s game against the Orioles, but was scratched because of an allergic reaction.

