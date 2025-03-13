Braves catcher Drake Baldwin making a strong case to start on opening day

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The prospects for catcher Drake Baldwin to start the season with the major-league club continue to look good.
Asked Wednesday at Braves spring camp if he could envision Baldwin, a Braves 2022 draftee who reached Triple-A Gwinnett last year, being the opening-day starter, Braves manager Brian Snitker replied, “Yeah, absolutely.”
With starting starter Sean Murphy out with a cracked rib, the other likely options would be Chadwick Tromp or a veteran such as Sandy León or Curt Casali, who were signed in the offseason to minor-league contracts. But the 23-year-old Baldwin has made an obvious impression thus far with his bat (he is 7-for-19 for .368) and how he has handled pitchers.
Said Snitker, “I think he’s going to be a quick study.”
Baldwin was scheduled to catch Wednesday’s game against the Orioles, but was scratched because of an allergic reaction.
