Travis d’Arnaud of the Braves undergoes surgery

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud underwent what was described as successful surgery to repair a ligament in his left thumb Monday, the team announced. Dr. Gary Lourie performed the surgery in Atlanta.

The catcher suffered the injury while trying to apply a tag during Saturday’s loss to the Blue Jays. He was placed on the 60-day injured list and will miss at least two months. Manager Brian Snitker said Saturday he hopes d’Arnaud can return “hopefully by the end of the year.”

In 23 games, d’Arnaud hit .220 with two homers and 11 RBIs. He’s coming off the best season of his career, when he hit .321 with nine homers and 34 RBIs, winning a Silver Slugger. The 32-year-old is a free agent following the season.

The injury was a big blow to the Braves, who had dealt with a handful of ailments in the early going but none as serious as d’Arnaud’s injury. Catcher Alex Jackson also required an IL stint because of a hamstring strain, forcing the Braves to redo their catchers’ group. Prospect William Contreras was promoted, as was veteran Jeff Mathis.

Contreras, 23, started Sunday’s game and was slated to start Tuesday for the series opener in Washington. He’ll handle the bulk of catching duties moving forward.

