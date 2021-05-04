Travis d’Arnaud of the Braves undergoes surgery

The catcher suffered the injury while trying to apply a tag during Saturday’s loss to the Blue Jays. He was placed on the 60-day injured list and will miss at least two months. Manager Brian Snitker said Saturday he hopes d’Arnaud can return “hopefully by the end of the year.”

In 23 games, d’Arnaud hit .220 with two homers and 11 RBIs. He’s coming off the best season of his career, when he hit .321 with nine homers and 34 RBIs, winning a Silver Slugger. The 32-year-old is a free agent following the season.